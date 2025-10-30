AdvertisementAdvert.
    Crypto Advocate Scott Melker Flags Unusual XRP Feature

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 15:44
    Scott Melker claims XRP is difficult to understand amid broad discussion of its utility and adoption.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Scott Melker, a well-known analyst and crypto advocate, has spotlighted an unusual feature in the XRP technology. His comments come amid discussions of the utility, adoption and investment potential of XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Labs.

    Unusual XRP feature 

    Scott admitted in an X post that XRP is "difficult to understand, even for many of us who try." He, however, noted that this complexity might be a "feature, not a bug."

    To Melker, the lack of widespread understanding could be an early-stage advantage. This is because it limits competition and keeps the asset undervalued relative to its potential.

    Melker responded to a reply after he raised a question about the current pitch for XRP. The analyst was seeking clarity on the current utility and investment case for XRP, especially in light of competing technologies like Solana and Ethereum.

    He pointed out a recent partnership between Western Union and Solana for stablecoin adoption to buttress his point. He also cited the integration between Swift and Linea on the ETH blockchain, raising questions about XRP adoption by major financial institutions for payment solutions. 

    The analyst also acknowledged the role of stablecoins in the payment space. Nevertheless, Scott has emphasized the idea that XRP's potential is still largely unrealized.

    XRP's untapped potential 

    Melker also acknowledges the primary goal of most investors to make money on their investments. According to him, the early stage and lack of obvious utility create a high-reward opportunity for XRP investors.

    This discussion highlights several themes in the crypto space. First, while the utility of XRP is not yet clear to many, its potential for future adoption drives speculative interest. 

    The comments from Melker suggest that the lack of current utility does not necessarily detract from its investment appeal if one believes in its long-term potential.

    Investing in assets like XRP at an early stage involves significant risk due to uncertainty about adoption and utility. However, it also offers the potential for high rewards if the asset gains traction.

    Meanwhile, rather than adopting XRP, Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at Swift, threw a jab at the coin. He compared using a private token as a "bridge currency" to using a fax machine and calling it the internet.

    Regardless, XRP has continued to gain traction, especially amid recent institutional interest and acceptance on the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

