AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Ledger Doesn't Need Miners or Smart Contracts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 15:48
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz broke down how XRP Ledger truly operates after a $120 million DeFi exploit of Balancer fueled questions about middlemen, mining and trust.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Ledger Doesn't Need Miners or Smart Contracts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, Ripple's Chief Technical Officer, was once again dragged into the public arena to clarify what XRP Ledger actually does — and more importantly, what it does not do.

    Advertisement

    The discussion began after a $120 million exploit hit major DeFi protocol Balancer, bringing back to life the criticism that most decentralized platforms rely on complex smart contracts and "middlemen" to keep the system alive. One XRP community member called it Ethereum's "design flaw," arguing that XRPL’s 10-year-old architecture was built precisely to avoid it. 

    Who owns XRP Ledger?

    Schwartz did not just agree. In a detailed thread, the Ripple CTO explained that validators on XRPL "don’t earn from transactions" and exist only to help nodes agree on one global order of transactions to solve the double-spend problem.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Spends $4 Billion, Bitcoin Below $60,000? Legendary Trader Says Yes, Saylor's Strategy Asks for $350 Million to Buy BTC
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Near Zero, XRP Sees 100% Surge in User Activity, Tom Lee Shares $3 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell in $1B Tender Offer

    Contrasting with Bitcoin and Ethereum, where miners or stakers are paid to include transactions in blocks, XRPL validators provide services to the nodes, not account holders, he explains.

    Advertisement

    Thus, as it stands, every XRP Ledger node already knows which transactions are valid, while validators only decide when each should appear on the ledger. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 13:07
    Next 24 Hours Crucial for XRP Ledger: Reason
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    In brief, validators do not intermediate, they synchronize. The structure was intentionally designed this way to remove rent-seeking behavior from the network and to ensure that transaction finality depends on math, not incentives or bidding systems that can be gamed over time.

    In other words, XRPL runs not on trust or reward loops, but on ordered logic — a design Ripple believes still separates it from every smart-contract-driven chain trying to fix yesterday’s problems.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 15:29
    Cardano Confirms Death Cross Against Bitcoin as Market Sell-Off Escalates
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT
    Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts
    GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 15:48
    Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Ledger Doesn't Need Miners or Smart Contracts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 4
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 15:29
    Cardano Confirms Death Cross Against Bitcoin as Market Sell-Off Escalates
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all