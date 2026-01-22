'Critical' Integration Teased by Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on The AllInCrypto Podcast, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson teased major upcoming developments for the ecosystem.

"We actually have more on the way this month that I think people are gonna be very happy about. So I don't think we'll be an island anymore."

Midnight and user experience

Hoskinson detailed the vision for Midnight, the privacy-focused blockchain, comparing the intended user experience to the seamless integration of AI tools.

"It's just a terminal that's integrated inside of it," Hoskinson explained regarding the ideal interface. "But it's built into the application...And so that's what we we look from a UX and UI for Midnight. That's the end goal. We want to integrate that in. So it's just a natural extension of what you want to do."

Advertisement

Strategic growth and liquidity

Hoskinson also outlined a plan focused on strengthening existing applications.

"I think the Pentat is the solution for the short term," Hoskinson said. "And then we need to come back and we need to supercharge the top 15 to top 20 DAPs on Cardano. Get them listed on tier one exchanges, get them incubated, accelerated, get them to 10x their customer base. And then once we have that, we have a position of strength."

The "AI tsunami" and formal methods

Hoskinson also issued a stark warning regarding the intersection of artificial intelligence and crypto security, arguing that Cardano’s use of formal methods provides a unique defense.

Advertisement

"Second is the AI tsunami. So AI has a very particular threat to cryptocurrencies," he warned. "You eventually will be able to load the entire codebase of a cryptocurrency into an AI and ask, 'Hey, I want to attack this. Tell me a zero-day exploit. Bring the whole network down.' And a script kitty will be able to do this within two to three years with the complexity of AI."

Decentralized governance

Finally, Hoskinson emphasized the resilience of Cardano’s governance structure compared to other networks that may rely too heavily on their founders.

"We spent two years of pure sweat and blood. We built the best on-chain government. It's got an on-chain constitution," Hoskinson stated. "So in a few years that whole thing is going to get extremely strong, and that's a permanent feature, which means we always get to upgrade as if we have a centralized foundation without having a centralized foundation."