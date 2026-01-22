AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Critical' Integration Teased by Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 16:26
    During a recent appearance on The AllInCrypto Podcast, founder Charles Hoskinson outlined a roadmap that seeks to bridge the gap between Cardano’s academic rigor and its real-world economic impact.
    Advertisement
    'Critical' Integration Teased by Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent appearance on The AllInCrypto Podcast, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson teased major upcoming developments for the ecosystem.

    "We actually have more on the way this month that I think people are gonna be very happy about. So I don't think we'll be an island anymore."

    Midnight and user experience

    Hoskinson detailed the vision for Midnight, the privacy-focused blockchain, comparing the intended user experience to the seamless integration of AI tools.

    HOT Stories
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Legend Co-Signs Binance Twist, 'Digital Silver' Litecoin Raises Halving Alarm, XRP Price Enters 'Crocodile' Zone
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance

    "It's just a terminal that's integrated inside of it," Hoskinson explained regarding the ideal interface. "But it's built into the application...And so that's what we we look from a UX and UI for Midnight. That's the end goal. We want to integrate that in. So it's just a natural extension of what you want to do."

    Advertisement

    Strategic growth and liquidity

    Hoskinson also outlined a plan focused on strengthening existing applications.

    "I think the Pentat is the solution for the short term," Hoskinson said. "And then we need to come back and we need to supercharge the top 15 to top 20 DAPs on Cardano. Get them listed on tier one exchanges, get them incubated, accelerated, get them to 10x their customer base. And then once we have that, we have a position of strength."

    The "AI tsunami" and formal methods

    Hoskinson also issued a stark warning regarding the intersection of artificial intelligence and crypto security, arguing that Cardano’s use of formal methods provides a unique defense.

    Advertisement

    "Second is the AI tsunami. So AI has a very particular threat to cryptocurrencies," he warned. "You eventually will be able to load the entire codebase of a cryptocurrency into an AI and ask, 'Hey, I want to attack this. Tell me a zero-day exploit. Bring the whole network down.' And a script kitty will be able to do this within two to three years with the complexity of AI."

    Decentralized governance

    Finally, Hoskinson emphasized the resilience of Cardano’s governance structure compared to other networks that may rely too heavily on their founders.

    "We spent two years of pure sweat and blood. We built the best on-chain government. It's got an on-chain constitution," Hoskinson stated. "So in a few years that whole thing is going to get extremely strong, and that's a permanent feature, which means we always get to upgrade as if we have a centralized foundation without having a centralized foundation."

    #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:52
    Ethereum Whale Breaks Three-Month Silence With $15 Million ETH Withdrawal on Kraken, and Goes All In
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:43
    SHIB Team Pushes Back on Fears, Says Shiba Inu Cycle Is Not Over
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 16:26
    'Critical' Integration Teased by Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:52
    Ethereum Whale Breaks Three-Month Silence With $15 Million ETH Withdrawal on Kraken, and Goes All In
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:43
    SHIB Team Pushes Back on Fears, Says Shiba Inu Cycle Is Not Over
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:35
    $603 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Biggest BlackRock Sale Underway
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 16:26
    'Critical' Integration Teased by Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:52
    Ethereum Whale Breaks Three-Month Silence With $15 Million ETH Withdrawal on Kraken, and Goes All In
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:43
    SHIB Team Pushes Back on Fears, Says Shiba Inu Cycle Is Not Over
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all