Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crazy Ethereum Liquidity Crunch Spotted on OKX

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 13:20
    OKX users' Ethereum reserve has fallen by 11,848 ETH ahead of the major Fusaka upgrade and a possible demand hike.
    Advertisement
    Crazy Ethereum Liquidity Crunch Spotted on OKX
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    OKX exchange has released its latest proof-of-reserve (PoR) report that shows a dip in users’ Ethereum holdings. According to the report, assets like Bitcoin and Tether (USDT) saw a significant jump, while Ethereum declined month-on-month.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum liquidity crunch incoming?

    OKX released the 37th proof-of-reserve report to maintain its transparency, a new normal among top crypto exchanges.

    According to the PoR report, OKX users’ Bitcoin holdings reached 130,439 BTC, a 3.15% surge from the 126,451 BTC recorded in September.

    Likewise, the USDT reserve jumped by 7.16% from 10,015,149,297 tokens in September to 10,731,848,196 USDT this month. This figure leaves a variation of 716,698,899 USDT, per the report.

    However, Ethereum holders saw an 11,848 ETH shortfall as the 1,622,674 ETH recorded in September dropped to 1,610,826 ETH in the current month.

    The shortfall in Ethereum could come as a result of different reasons. While OKX users may be moving their assets to cold storage, it could also be that ETH holders are converting to stablecoins.

    Either way, the quantity of Ethereum on the trading platform is shrinking, a reality which, if spread to other trading platforms, can have a net benefit on ETH in the long term.

    Good time for ETH liquidity crunch

    That the amount of Ethereum on OKX is declining is a good omen in view of the coming Fusaka upgrade on Dec. 3.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/29/2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    ByCaroline Amosun

    This update is billed to shift the paradigm in enhancing user experience and scalability on the broader Ethereum network. Going by past precedence, where the ETH price takes off after a significant upgrade, the likelihood of higher demand for Ethereum is higher in the weeks ahead.

    If this prediction plays out and the current ETH drain is sustained, the demand can push the price of ETH up in a significant way.

    As of writing, ETH was changing hands for $2,997, down by 1.88% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. With the $3,000 level forming the most significant support and resistance, sustaining the level can shift the price of ETH in the long term.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:55
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:21
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 13:20
    Crazy Ethereum Liquidity Crunch Spotted on OKX
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:55
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:21
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD