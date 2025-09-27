Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 12:46
    XRP community abuzz with expectations
    Advertisement
    Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The next few weeks heading into October could be significant for XRP and the rest of the cryptocurrency market amid expectations of a potential spot ETF launch for XRP in the U.S. with six applications in the spotlight.

    Advertisement

    According to Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, October might be crucial to watch given the recent developments in the last two weeks, including the first ETF offering spot XRP exposure, the SEC approving generic listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF and Vanguard's U-turn on crypto ETFs. "Get ready for October," Geraci said.

    In the past week, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP in the U.S., REX-Osprey XRP ETF, XRPR, was launched. Options trading was later added to XRPR ETF this week.

    HOT Stories
    Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October
    Ethereum to $15,000: Latest Price Prediction From Tom Lee
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario

    This week, Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF was "approved" under SEC’s new generic listing standards, which might include other crypto assets apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as XRP.

    Advertisement

    What to expect in October?

    Between Oct. 18 and 25, the SEC is set to rule on six major spot XRP ETF applications. These include Grayscale XRP ETF (Oct. 18), 21Shares core XRP Trust ETF (Oct. 19), Bitwise XRP ETF (Oct. 22), Canary Capital XRP ETF (Oct. 23), WisdomTree XRP ETF (Oct. 24) and CoinShares XRP ETF (Oct. 23).

    In addition, Ripple’s application for a national bank charter (under review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) is also expected to be decided in October.

    The XRP community remains optimistic, expecting XRP ETFs to attract large institutional inflows to XRP. This is not far fetched as CME Group's XRP futures topped $1 billion in open interest (the fastest growth of any crypto derivatives contract), highlighting institutional demand.

    CME Group has announced the upcoming launch of options on XRP and Micro XRP futures scheduled for Oct. 13.

    #XRP ETF #XRP News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 12:07
    $1,730,000,000 in 3 Days, Ethereum Whales Have Hidden Agenda
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:53
    Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 12:46
    Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 12:07
    $1,730,000,000 in 3 Days, Ethereum Whales Have Hidden Agenda
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:53
    Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD