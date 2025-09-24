Advertisement
    $7,050,000,000 XRP in Volume as First XRP US ETF Welcomes Options Trading

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 11:16
    Options now trading on first spot US XRP ETF, XRP
    In exciting news for XRP, digital asset manager Rex Osprey has announced that options are now trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, XRPR, giving investors greater flexibility to hedge positions, pursue income potential and respond quickly to opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.

    XRPR, the first spot XRP ETF in the U.S., launched in the past week, to the excitement of the crypto community. XRPR traded $37.7 million on day one, edging IVES for the biggest natural day one volume of any 2025 launch.

    Rex XRP ETF XRPR saw $24 million in volume in 90 minutes, five times more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on day one, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

    Expectations remain on XRP ETFs' approval ahead. According to Eric Balchunas, the recent Generic Listing standards for crypto ETFs might unleash a tsunami of products and more competition from exchanges to list those ETFs.

    $7,050,000,000 XRP volume

    According to CoinGlass data, XRP is recording $7.05 billion in futures volume over the last 24 hours.

    Against the backdrop of this figure, XRP futures' volume rose 1,576% in the last 24 hours on the Whitebit crypto exchange to $450.09 million. On the Bitmex exchange, XRP futures volume rose 618% to $137.08 million.

    At press time, XRP was trading up 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $2.87, showing signs of rebounding following six straight days of dropping, which reached a low of $2.69 on Sept. 22.

    In recent news, Ripple has secured a new partnership with Securitize that would allow holders of BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL to exchange their shares for RLUSD stablecoin. Securitize is also integrating with the XRP Ledger to expand access and utility to the XRP ecosystem.

    #XRP ETF #XRP #XRP News
