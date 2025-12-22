Advertisement
    COTI Shares Plans for 2026, Targets Leadership in Programmable Privacy

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 14:34
    COTI, a privacy blockchain infrastructure layer, announces the details of its key 2026 goals and expansion areas.
    COTI Shares Plans for 2026, Targets Leadership in Programmable Privacy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Privacy layer innovator COTI has unveiled its ambitious strategic vision for 2026, positioning it as the undisputed industry leader in programmable privacy. 

    Fastest, lightest, most cost-effective: COTI unveils its ambitions for 2026

    As shared by COTI, an innovative blockchain privacy solution stack, its roadmap for 2026 includes massive performance, stability, speed and resource-effectiveness changes. Dominance in the sphere of programmable privacy solutions for Web3 is the endgame goal of these upgrades.

    Building on its 2025 accomplishments, COTI reintroduces itself as the fastest, lightest-weight and most cost-effective privacy solution available. 

    Privacy emerged as the defining trend in 2025 and is set to be the industry leading trend of 2026. In a16z’s recent post, they highlighted that “privacy will be the most important moat in crypto” in 2026.

    In 2025, COTI delivered on key milestones, including the launch of its V2 mainnet and Garbled Circuits (GC), its high-performance, enterprise-grade infrastructure. Institutional momentum skyrocketed through active collaborations with governments and international forums, including the Bank of Israel and European Central Bank, enterprises and forums like the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC). 

    COTI's ecosystem growth exploded with 80+ new projects and major partnerships, fueling rapidly rising DeFi activity. Liquidity and usage surged, hitting $250 million+ in daily perp volume on PriveX. 

    Multichain Privacy-on-Demand is top focus

    For 2026, COTI's flagship initiative is multichain Privacy-on-Demand, extending their superior Garbled Circuits infrastructure to other leading blockchains and giving dApps and developers the ability to build using COTI’s privacy stack across multiple blockchains.

    COTI will also pioneer private real-world assets (RWAs) through strategic  infrastructure partnerships and bringing the first privacy-RWAs on-chain, aiming to unlock the $30 trillion+ tokenized asset market amid surging TradFi demand for compliance-grade privacy.

    Additional strategic partnerships include furthering COTI’s lead in private DeFi and DEXes, with the aim of being a top three project in private DeFi by volume. COTI also plans to roll out its Nodes V2 system to scale to thousands of community-operated nodes, rolling out an enhanced Treasury and governance framework, and new community rewards initiatives. In 2026, COTI is set to take privacy mainstream.

    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 16:11
    COTI's Bar-Geffen on SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting: 'Remarkable Shift in Tone'
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI blockchain, indicated a major paradigm shift in how regulators perceive crypto in Q4, 2025.

    #COTI
