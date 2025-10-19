AdvertisementAdvert.
    COTI Network to Undergo Hydrogen Hard Fork: Strengthening Security, Stability and Scalability

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 11:47
    The Hydrogen upgrade marks a key milestone for COTI, enhancing its MPC and gcEVM systems to strengthen cryptographic safety, standardize execution and reinforce the network's foundation for future growth.
    The planned Hydrogen upgrade for the COTI network is set. A structural enhancement to COTI’s protocol, this is the first official hard fork in the network's history. There is no need for user intervention, as the upgrade will happen automatically. The transition will go smoothly for all nodes, wallets and participants, and the assets will be safe all the way through.

    Hydrogen upgrade

    A number of backend modifications are included in the Hydrogen release, with the goal of enhancing maintainability, security and stability. It comes after an independent audit earlier this year that examined and improved several areas of COTI’s gcEVM and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) systems.

    Source: Coti.io

    In the MPC component, COTI has improved its methods for handling files, memory management and cryptographic randomness. There is less chance of exposure because sensitive data is now more efficiently removed from memory after use. Through improved data flow and connection handling, the update also improves performance under high concurrency, which helps the system withstand network load.

    Technical enhancements and long-term goals

    The Hydrogen update improves error-handling during opcode execution and enforces more stringent validation rules for protocol operations on the gcEVM side. Block processing consistency is preserved and execution is standardized across all nodes thanks to these modifications. As a result, developers and enterprise apps can operate in a more predictable, secure and transparent environment.

    Neither token holders nor users need to take any direct action. To guarantee a seamless transition, node operators have already updated to the most recent software release. Network functionality is not anticipated to be affected, and all wallets will carry on as usual.

    Reiterating the underlying architecture and preparing the protocol for wider adoption and long-term sustainability are COTI’s stated objectives with Hydrogen. The modifications aim to preserve the network’s privacy-preserving architecture while strengthening the basis for future interoperability and scalability. The update positions the platform for future development and enterprise integration, reflecting COTI’s emphasis on gradual, stable improvement rather than drastic overhauls.

    #COTI
