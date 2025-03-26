Advertisement
    COTI Blockchain Finally Live in Mainnet: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 13:43
    COTI, new-gen blockchain infrastructure platform, launches its scalable L2 powered by cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Web3 privacy platform COTI has successfully activated its mainnet as a scalable L2 for confidential transactions. The culmination of over 24 months of intensive research and development, COTI’s L2 aims to form the missing link in Web3 infrastructure by supporting Privacy-on-Demand for enterprises and consumers.

    COTI launches its mainnet as L2 for private transactions

    According to the official statement by its team, COTI, a blockchain infrastructure platform, secured an impressive accomplishment for its 2025 roadmap. The platform's mainnet is finally operable as an extra privacy layer for confidential crypto transfers.

    Designed to allow Web3 applications to enhance security and privacy for their customers, COTI’s high-speed layer 2 utilizes an implementation of Garbled Circuits, developed in partnership with Soda Labs. 

    This technology offers speeds up to 3,000x greater than incumbent solutions and supports Privacy-on-Demand across all major chains.

    COTI CEO Shahaf Bar-Geffen highlights the critical importance of the mainnet launch for all dApps interested in the enhanced privacy layer:

    The future of Web3 can’t be built on transparency alone- it demands privacy that’s fast, flexible, and compliant. With the launch of COTI’s Mainnet today, we are setting a new standard for confidential Web3, delivering Privacy-on-Demand across chains. This isn’t just an upgrade-it’s the missing layer that turns blockchain into real infrastructure for the digital age.

    COTI’s mainnet bridges the gap between privacy and compliance, a critical component in mainstream adoption. The absence of viable privacy solutions has proven a major impediment for institutions especially, which are constrained from participating in sectors such as Real World Assets (RWAs) due to the need to protect sensitive data to meet compliance.

    COTI celebrates mainnet launch with airdrop

    COTI’s mainnet goes live with support from a broad range of ecosystem partners. Prominent players such as Bancor and its Carbon DeFi platform, Band Protocol, MyEtherWallet (MEW) and PriveX are already integrating with COTI’s privacy layer, with many more to follow in the weeks ahead.

    Alongside high-profile Web3 partners, COTI is actively extending its footprint to governments and CBDC initiatives, including the Digital Shekel pilot project with the Bank of Israel. A major forthcoming announcement will reveal the expansion of these efforts further afield.

    To support COTI’s mainnet launch, the COTI Foundation will be dropping 100 COTI tokens into tens of thousands of wallets. Users who add COTI’s layer-2 network to MetaMask will be eligible to claim. The mainnet release will include a new Explorer and Bridge so users can upgrade from COTI V1 to V2 without delay.

