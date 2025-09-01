Advertisement
    Coinbase Pushes Down Its XRP Stash 4x, but How Is BlackRock Related to This?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 11:34
    Recent analytics data shows drastic drop in number of XRP held by largest US exchange Coinbase
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Analytics account XRPwallets, which tracks XRP transactions and then shares the details on the X social media platform, has spotted a significant decline in the XRP stash held by the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

    The stash has shrunk by more than half a billion coins. XRPwallets revealed a top player whose participation may explain this drastic XRP holdings' decline.

    Coinbase slashes its XRP stash

    The aforementioned data source published the list of top crypto exchanges and their XRP holdings earlier today. This list contained such platforms as Binance, Upbit, Crypto.com and Coinbase. This was an adjusted list compared to the one published July 8.

    Almost two months ago, Coinbase held a total of 780.13 million XRP and it was on the fifth place, following Upbit (6.03 billion XRP), Binance (2.735 billion XRP), Uphold (1.907 billion XRP) and Bithumb (1.635 million XRP).

    On the list published today, Coinbase has dropped to the 10th spot, now holding only 199.473 million XRP. XRPwallets revealed the trigger that caused this decline to happen, and it is the world’s largest asset management company, BlackRock.

    Likely major reason — BlackRock

    XRPwallets shared a link to an article published by Coinbase around a month ago, which announces the beginning of a partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock.

    The two giants partnered, and Coinbase began to provide institutional clients from BlackRock’s platform Aladdin with direct access to crypto. Back in early August, it started with only Bitcoin and then likely expanded to other cryptos, including Ripple-affiliated XRP.

    This could indicate institutions’ choice of XRP to integrate this coin into mainstream finance via BlackRock’s Aladdin.

    #XRP #Coinbase #BlackRock
