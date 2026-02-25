Coinbase Premium Flips Positive as US Fuels Crypto Demand

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index has finally flipped positive, ending an almost two-month trend of trading negative. This uptick comes as the price of Bitcoin snapped back from its negative trend since the start of this week. According to market data, the signs show U.S. investors are warming up to BTC.

Coinbase Premium and implications for BTC

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost first pointed out the positive switch, and later echoed by MissCrypto. The analysts acknowledged that with the Coinbase Premium turning positive, it means the price of the coin on the U.S. exchange is slightly more expensive when compared to that of Binance.

By market metrics, the difference is at least $10. In retrospect, the BTC repricing is proof that there is a greater demand for Bitcoin among professional and institutional investors in the U.S. As pointed out, Coinbase Advanced markets the preferred platform for these whales to engage the market.

Ein leises Signal aus den USA, aber genau das ist oft entscheidend. 🤔



Das Coinbase Premium Gap ist wieder positiv. Das heißt: Bitcoin wird auf Coinbase leicht teurer gehandelt als auf Binance. Aktuell liegt der Aufschlag bei rund 10 Dollar. Das gilt als Hinweis auf… https://t.co/Gz19M9cS5Z?from=article-links — MissCrypto (@MissCryptoGER) February 25, 2026

Since the start of the year, the Bitcoin price has fallen by at least 24%, and it is also down by 47% from its ATH of $126,198. As of writing time, the coin was changing hands for $67,151.18, up by 5.98% in 24 hours.

While the Coinbase Premium's flipping is promising, MissCrypto pointed out that it is not a complete sign of a trend reversal. However, it implies the current price level is an interesting one for professionals and might signal a price bottom.

Headwinds to clear for Bitcoin breakout

According to data from recent research carried out by CoinShares, there is an overlap in the projections of quantum computing risk and BTC sentiment.

The research firm noted that Bitcoin is at least 10 to 20 years away from being adversely impacted by quantum computers. It noted that before then, the ecosystem and its users would have found a way to combat this risk through soft forking.