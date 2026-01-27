Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent X post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the crypto exchange has set up an independent advisory board on quantum computing and blockchain.

Armstrong highlighted security as being the highest priority at Coinbase. In light of this, the Coinbase CEO stated that preparing for future threats, even those many years away, is crucial for the crypto industry. He noted that Quantum computers could have implications for blockchain/crypto, and it is important for the crypto sector to think these through and prepare when necessary.

Coinbase is bringing together some of the most distinguished researchers in the quantum computing, cryptography, consensus and blockchain systems to ensure this is being properly considered.

Coinbase reveals post-quantum security roadmap

Most modern blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, utilize elliptic-curve cryptography. While these still remain secure today, the advent of large-scale quantum computers might weaken or break them in the long run.

The Advisory Board is one part of Coinbase’s broader post-quantum security roadmap, which includes product enhancements by updating Bitcoin address handling and internal key management systems to align with the best-available protections.

The post-quantum security roadmap also includes long-term cryptographic research by advancing support for post-quantum signature schemes (such as ML-DSA) within secure multiparty computation systems. It also includes independent oversight, which has seen the launch of an Advisory Board to guide Coinbase and the industry through quantum-related challenges.

Coinbase CEO sees crypto skeptics fading

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong continues to tweet on crypto's potential, hinting at waning skepticism. In a recent tweet, Armstrong said that "the thing about crypto is at some point even all the haters will be using it every day, and they won’t even realize it."

In a separate tweet, Armstrong stated that crypto is disrupting the financial system, adding that it was getting more rare to find true skeptics out there. While a few holdouts do still exist, the Coinbase CEO highlighted the importance of crypto education, saying to "explain it as much as is necessary to make it happen."

In listing news, Copper and Platinum futures are officially live on the Coinbase Derivatives platform, offering access to traders looking to diversify their portfolios.