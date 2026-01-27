AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong states that preparing for future threats, even those many years away, is crucial for the crypto industry.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent X post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the crypto exchange has set up an independent advisory board on quantum computing and blockchain.

    Armstrong highlighted security as being the highest priority at Coinbase. In light of this, the Coinbase CEO stated that preparing for future threats, even those many years away, is crucial for the crypto industry. He noted that Quantum computers could have implications for blockchain/crypto, and it is important for the crypto sector to think these through and prepare when necessary.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/21/2026 - 14:56
    Coinbase CEO Makes Stunning Bitcoin Statement in Davos
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Confirms Biggest Bullish Signal, Micro-Death Cross for XRP Materialized, Is Ethereum (ETH) Oversold?
    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust

    Coinbase is bringing together some of the most distinguished researchers in the quantum computing, cryptography, consensus and blockchain systems to ensure this is being properly considered.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase reveals post-quantum security roadmap

    Most modern blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, utilize elliptic-curve cryptography. While these still remain secure today, the advent of large-scale quantum computers might weaken or break them in the long run.

    The Advisory Board is one part of Coinbase’s broader post-quantum security roadmap, which includes product enhancements by updating Bitcoin address handling and internal key management systems to align with the best-available protections.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 09:03
    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    The post-quantum security roadmap also includes long-term cryptographic research by advancing support for post-quantum signature schemes (such as ML-DSA) within secure multiparty computation systems. It also includes independent oversight, which has seen the launch of an Advisory Board to guide Coinbase and the industry through quantum-related challenges.

    Coinbase CEO sees crypto skeptics fading

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong continues to tweet on crypto's potential, hinting at waning skepticism. In a recent tweet, Armstrong said that "the thing about crypto is at some point even all the haters will be using it every day, and they won’t even realize it."

    In a separate tweet, Armstrong stated that crypto is disrupting the financial system, adding that it was getting more rare to find true skeptics out there. While a few holdouts do still exist, the Coinbase CEO highlighted the importance of crypto education, saying to "explain it as much as is necessary to make it happen."

    In listing news, Copper and Platinum futures are officially live on the Coinbase Derivatives platform, offering access to traders looking to diversify their portfolios.

    #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:10
    Stellar (XLM) Price Gears up for 20% Breakout, Bollinger Bands Tease
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:10
    Stellar (XLM) Price Gears up for 20% Breakout, Bollinger Bands Tease
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:07
    Ethereum Network Is Cheapest It Has Been Since 2017
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:04
    Cardano Over Ethereum, Insider Shares Crucial Security Difference
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:10
    Stellar (XLM) Price Gears up for 20% Breakout, Bollinger Bands Tease
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all