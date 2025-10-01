AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Lists Ripple Rival XPL and 3 New Cryptocurrencies as Uptober Begins

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 20:53
    Coinbase tops perpetual futures trading options for users
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Lists Ripple Rival XPL and 3 New Cryptocurrencies as Uptober Begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the crypto ecosystem kicks into what is considered the “Uptober” season, leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced four major listings in a recent X post.

    Advertisement

    In its relentless efforts to expand its wide range of trading options for users, the exchange has not only continued to strengthen its spot market but is also boosting its derivatives market.

    Coinbase boosts derivatives options for users

    Following its latest listings, the exchange revealed it has launched perpetual futures trading for four new cryptocurrencies: Lombard ($BARD), Anoma ($XAN), Plasma ($XPL), and Kamino Finance ($KMNO).

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?

    The exchange specified that the new perpetual contracts—listed as BARD-PERP, XAN-PERP, XPL-PERP, and KMNO-PERP—will go live on Thursday, October 2. Notably, the listing event will commence on or after 9:30 a.m. UTC in supported regions. However, Coinbase emphasized that the listings will not go live at the stated time if the projects fail to meet its liquidity conditions.

    Advertisement

    While the move expands Coinbase’s derivatives offerings for both retail and large token holders, the exchange noted that only retail traders in select jurisdictions will be able to access the perpetual markets via Coinbase Advanced.

    Meanwhile, institutional investors will have the opportunity to trade directly through the Coinbase International Exchange, propelling the newly listed tokens toward higher volume demand.

    Following the inclusion of BARD, XAN, XPL, and KMNO on Coinbase’s derivatives market, the exchange has not only positioned itself for a boost in trading volume but also enhanced adoption prospects for the tokens, potentially setting them up for significant price upswings.

    While the timing of the listing coincides with the beginning of “Uptober”—a hype tag associated with October given its historical bullish records—users have shown excitement for the newly added options. Commentators believe the move will fuel more price surges for the tokens, aligning with bullish expectations for the month.

    Amid heightened anticipation for renewed momentum across the broader crypto market, market watchers appear to be keeping a close eye on how the new crypto listings on Coinbase will perform upon their official launch.

    #Coinbase #ripple #Uptober
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:36
    Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:05
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain with Story
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:53
    Coinbase Lists Ripple Rival XPL and 3 New Cryptocurrencies as Uptober Begins
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:36
    Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:05
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all