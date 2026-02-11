AdvertisementAdvert.
Coinbase CEO's Wealth Plummets

By Alex Dovbnya
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 7:40
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has been knocked out of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's top 500 list.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has been knocked out of the ranks of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.  

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Armstrong’s net worth has plummeted by over $10 billion from its peak of $17.7 billion just seven months ago. 

The 43-year-old executive’s fortune now stands at approximately $7.5 billion.

The latest blow to Armstrong’s fortune was delivered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recently, the banking behemoth slashed its price target for Coinbase by 27%. 

Coinbase shares have mirrored the broader sector's decline. The aforementioned downgrade has further contributed to volatility.

A billionaire wipeout 

Obviously, Armstrong is not the only crypto billionaire hit by the market downturn. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have seen their respective net worths shrink to $1.9 billion each.

The fortune of Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz slid to $6.2 billion from a high of $10.3 billion. 

Strategy founder Michael Saylor has lost about two-thirds of his wealth since July 2025. His net worth now stands at $3.4 billion.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is ranked 36th with a total net worth of $52.2 billion. His wealth is almost entirely tied to the valuation of the platform and his personal holdings of digital assets.

