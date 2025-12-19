Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Stuns Crypto X, Issues Unexpected Take on Solana

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 14:40
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong surprises crypto community with an unexpected Solana statement.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Stuns Crypto X, Issues Unexpected Take on Solana
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has stunned the crypto community with an unexpected Solana statement. In a tweet, Armstrong wrote, "I like @Solana."

    Advertisement

    Armstrong's statement follows Coinbase's systems update on Dec. 17, which saw exciting product announcements, among other updates.

    His tweet comes in reaction to Emilie Choi, Coinbase president and COO, who responded to Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko's tweet expressing how he likes Coinbase. The Solana founder had first tweeted, "I like Coinbase."

    Advertisement

    Accompanying an image posted by the Coinbase CEO, he expressed gratitude to the Solana team for their support at the crypto exchange's product event. "Thanks to the Solana folks who came and supported our product event. Excited to have launched Solana DEX trading on Coinbase, and to keep working together," the Coinbase CEO said.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    Dave Portnoy Teases 'All In' Move if XRP Hits This Level
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated

    Armstrong, in prior times, expressed support for Solana. In January this year, the Coinbase CEO announced plans to offer "tier 1 support" for Solana, highlighting the need for the crypto exchange to step up its game on the cryptocurrency.

    In the past week, J.P. Morgan successfully arranged a U.S. Commercial Paper issuance for Galaxy Digital Holdings LP, on Solana, purchased by Coinbase and Franklin Templeton. The transaction is one of the earliest debt issuances ever executed on a public blockchain.

    Advertisement

    Solana arrives to Coinbase

    According to a recent announcement, millions of Solana tokens are already live on the Coinbase app. Traders can now trade Solana tokens via Jupiter DEX within the Coinbase app, with the feature rolling out in the U.S.  The feature was teased in August, when Coinbase first offered access to tokens on its Ethereum layer-2 network, Base.

    The Solana announcement was part of a slew of product updates shared at the Coinbase Systems update event.

    Coinbase crypto exchange revealed its systems update on Dec. 17, allowing stocks and prediction markets on the platform.  

    Coinbase has also introduced Coinbase Tokenize, an end-to-end platform for institutions to bring assets on-chain. Next year, the crypto exchange said it would be launching equity perpetuals for non-U.S. traders, making equities available 24/7 around the world.

    #Brian Armstrong #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 14:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends 2025 With -37.3% in Q4: Will January Do a Bullish Job?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 14:21
    Next Major Ethereum Upgrade Revealed by Developers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 14:40
    Coinbase CEO Stuns Crypto X, Issues Unexpected Take on Solana
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 14:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends 2025 With -37.3% in Q4: Will January Do a Bullish Job?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 14:21
    Next Major Ethereum Upgrade Revealed by Developers
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD