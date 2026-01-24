AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Reacts as Solana Integration Gets 100% Complete

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 13:49
    Solana chain integration has been completed on major crypto exchange Coinbase.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Reacts as Solana Integration Gets 100% Complete
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Coinbase announced that the chain integration on the Solana network is now 100% complete. This integration now allows users to trade millions of Solana tokens on Coinbase.

    Advertisement

    Users in the U.S. (excluding NY) and Brazil can now trade Solana tokens through Jupiter inside the Coinbase app.

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shares this news with the crypto community, adding that millions of Base and Solana tokens can now be traded on Coinbase without waiting for a listing.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Back in Business, Ethereum (ETH) Must Decide, XRP Locked in on $2
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Collapses to Lowest Level of 2026, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 30% Breakout
    Fidelity Warns of Bitcoin ‘Rebalancing’ Amid Gold Rush
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market

    Announced as part of its system update in December, Coinbase revealed its intention at the time to expand its DEX trading integration to include access to Solana tokens, with the rollout planned for the weeks that followed.

    Advertisement

    With the integration now completed, users can now trade millions of tokens on Solana starting from the moment they launch directly in the main Coinbase app. Jupiter, Solana’s leading DEX aggregator, has been integrated directly into Coinbase, allowing users to swap tokens without ever leaving the app. This is significant as in the year 2025 alone, Solana users reportedly launched 11 million tokens, with DEX volume reaching $1.5 trillion.

    Coinbase news

    In a recent tweet, Coinbase stated it was setting a new standard for asset listings. Coinbase stated that it operates an agency-only model, strictly matching buyers and sellers, adding that it never trades against its customers.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase reiterates that it does not operate a proprietary trading desk, nor does it bet against the success of founders. Coinbase said it never provides internalizer or market making services, ensuring natural price discovery. Coinbase also requires no "price-trap" security deposits for its listings.

    In fresh listings, ImmuneFi (IMU) is now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase app, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store the asset.

    Solana-based assets Doodles (DOOD) and Moonbirds (BIRB) have been added to the Coinbase road map today. SENT-USD, ELSA-USD and SKR-USD trading pairs have entered full-trading mode on Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    #Solana News #Brian Armstrong #Solana #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:31
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:49
    Coinbase CEO Reacts as Solana Integration Gets 100% Complete
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:31
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Guides
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:49
    Coinbase CEO Reacts as Solana Integration Gets 100% Complete
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:31
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all