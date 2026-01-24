Coinbase CEO Reacts as Solana Integration Gets 100% Complete

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Coinbase announced that the chain integration on the Solana network is now 100% complete. This integration now allows users to trade millions of Solana tokens on Coinbase.

Users in the U.S. (excluding NY) and Brazil can now trade Solana tokens through Jupiter inside the Coinbase app.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shares this news with the crypto community, adding that millions of Base and Solana tokens can now be traded on Coinbase without waiting for a listing.

Now you can trade millions of @base and @solana tokens on Coinbase, without waiting for a listing. https://t.co/dBwDhSdlco — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) January 24, 2026

Announced as part of its system update in December, Coinbase revealed its intention at the time to expand its DEX trading integration to include access to Solana tokens, with the rollout planned for the weeks that followed.

With the integration now completed, users can now trade millions of tokens on Solana starting from the moment they launch directly in the main Coinbase app. Jupiter, Solana’s leading DEX aggregator, has been integrated directly into Coinbase, allowing users to swap tokens without ever leaving the app. This is significant as in the year 2025 alone, Solana users reportedly launched 11 million tokens, with DEX volume reaching $1.5 trillion.

Coinbase news

In a recent tweet, Coinbase stated it was setting a new standard for asset listings. Coinbase stated that it operates an agency-only model, strictly matching buyers and sellers, adding that it never trades against its customers.

Coinbase reiterates that it does not operate a proprietary trading desk, nor does it bet against the success of founders. Coinbase said it never provides internalizer or market making services, ensuring natural price discovery. Coinbase also requires no "price-trap" security deposits for its listings.

In fresh listings, ImmuneFi (IMU) is now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase app, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store the asset.

Solana-based assets Doodles (DOOD) and Moonbirds (BIRB) have been added to the Coinbase road map today. SENT-USD, ELSA-USD and SKR-USD trading pairs have entered full-trading mode on Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.