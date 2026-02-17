AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares

By Alex Dovbnya
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 14:55
Financial powerhouse Charles Schwab has dramatically increased its bet on the Bitcoin economy..
Advertisement
Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Banking and brokerage giant Charles Schwab has boosted its exposure to Strategy, the leading corporate holder. 

Advertisement

According to a 13F filing released Tuesday, Schwab, which oversees $12 trillion in client assets, purchased an additional 91,859 shares of Strategy (MSTR) during the reporting period. 

This acquisition brings the firm’s total position to 1.27 million shares. They are valued at roughly $168 million at current prices.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring

Strategy stock has been battered in early 2026 after facing a brutal 2025. Its shares are currently trading at $132 per share. 

card

Advertisement

Strategy’s enormous $12.6 billion net loss for Q4 2025 has seemingly failed to dissuade Schwab from increasing its MSTR bet.  

The bulk of this was due to unrealized "paper" losses on its Bitcoin holdings required by accounting standards during price drops.

Schwab’s crypto bet 

Beyond MSTR, Schwab has an efficient  "pick-and-shovel" play in the market with its Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE). This fund focuses on providing exposure to the infrastructure backbone of the crypto economy.

Advertisement

card

The biggest development, however, is what comes next. Schwab CEO Rick Wurster has confirmed that the brokerage plans to launch direct spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the first half of 2026. 

Schwab plans to integrate spot crypto directly into its flagship Thinkorswim platform. This will make it possible for  sophisticated traders to manage spot Bitcoin alongside futures, equities, and options. 

Schwab could commoditize Bitcoin access for boomers and Gen X.

#Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:57
XRP Network Activity Declines as Burn Rate Falls 75%
ByCaroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:47
Ethereum Price May Reclaim $2,700 If Current CME Gaps Are Filled
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:57
XRP Network Activity Declines as Burn Rate Falls 75%
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:55
Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:47
Ethereum Price May Reclaim $2,700 If Current CME Gaps Are Filled
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all