Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares

Banking and brokerage giant Charles Schwab has boosted its exposure to Strategy, the leading corporate holder.

Advertisement

According to a 13F filing released Tuesday, Schwab, which oversees $12 trillion in client assets, purchased an additional 91,859 shares of Strategy (MSTR) during the reporting period.

This acquisition brings the firm’s total position to 1.27 million shares. They are valued at roughly $168 million at current prices.

Strategy stock has been battered in early 2026 after facing a brutal 2025. Its shares are currently trading at $132 per share.



card

Advertisement

Strategy’s enormous $12.6 billion net loss for Q4 2025 has seemingly failed to dissuade Schwab from increasing its MSTR bet.

The bulk of this was due to unrealized "paper" losses on its Bitcoin holdings required by accounting standards during price drops.

Schwab’s crypto bet

Beyond MSTR, Schwab has an efficient "pick-and-shovel" play in the market with its Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE). This fund focuses on providing exposure to the infrastructure backbone of the crypto economy.

Advertisement

card

The biggest development, however, is what comes next. Schwab CEO Rick Wurster has confirmed that the brokerage plans to launch direct spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the first half of 2026.

Schwab plans to integrate spot crypto directly into its flagship Thinkorswim platform. This will make it possible for sophisticated traders to manage spot Bitcoin alongside futures, equities, and options.

Schwab could commoditize Bitcoin access for boomers and Gen X.