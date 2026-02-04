AdvertisementAdvert.
    Charles Hoskinson Teases Rare Update for Cardano

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 10:42
    Charles Hoskinson asks for input from community for next Cardano update regarding Logan.
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has announced that he is updating the open-source AI bot, "Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster." Hoskinson dropped the update in a post on his personal X page with an invitation to developers of the ecosystem.

    Expanding Logan's awareness of Cardano projects

    Notably, Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster is an AI bot designed for round-the-clock Cardano content posting on Moltbook. Hoskinson says he is making the bot aware of Cardano projects. This means that he plans to expand the tool so it can track or integrate with projects built on the Cardano blockchain.

    This might involve monitoring project data, tracking tokens or ecosystem activity, and providing analytics for the blockchain. It could also mean that it connects with the project Application Programming Interface (API) or documentation.

    In order to ensure everyone is carried along, Hoskinson has invited developers and project teams to share their technical documentation. He also expects them to provide integration details so that they could potentially get their projects added to the tool’s next update.

    "If you want me to build a custom integration, then reply here with a link to your documentation, and you'll get integrated in the next release," he wrote.

    The post has elicited a reaction from developers in the community. The engagement suggests that they are willing to accept Hoskinson’s invitation to build AI integration. A user, Patrick Tobler, claims to have already sent an email to the Cardano developer, and he just wants to proceed.

    Another user noted that naming the Logan bot update "From Shell With Love" highlights Cardano's developer-friendly stance. He is suggesting that the bot would be easy for developers to navigate.

    Security upgrades and Cardano's broader innovation push

    It is worth mentioning that Hoskinson has been deliberate about ensuring Cardano’s designs are user-friendly. 

    At his recent appearance on the AllInCrypto podcast, Hoskinson detailed upcoming developments on the blockchain. The moves are geared toward bridging the gap between the blockchain’s academic rigor and its real-world economic impact.

    Meanwhile, there have been massive security improvements on Logan. As U.Today reported, Cardano has improved Logan’s operational and environmental security protocol. According to the Cardano founder, the security improvements were meant to address cases of hacks plaguing the crypto sector.

    It is expected to tighten the blockchain’s security and reduce the frequency of hacks in the sector. This is particularly crucial as threats from quantum computers loom.

