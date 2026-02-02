Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has teased massive security improvements on Logan, drawing commentary from the community. In a post shared with the broader Cardano community, Hoskinson announced that Cardano has improved the operational and environmental security of the protocol.

Cardano AI Agent security upgrade

Notably, Logan is the custom AI agent for neutral Cardano education on Moltbook. According to Hoskinson, the improvements include a Hardware Security Module (HSM) key management system and a two container docker operating on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The improvements are to tackle the consistent hacks that have characterized the crypto sector. It is expected that the upgrade will effectively reduce incidents of hacks and security failures on wallets, bridges and DeFi. The overall goal of the Cardano founder is to tighten the security of the blockchain.

After all the hacks, I massively improved the operational and environmental security of Logan the exit liquidity lobster to include an HSM key management system and a two container docker system running on WSL https://t.co/UX8XmZJQfo?from=article-links pic.twitter.com/L4icr9zsqJ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 2, 2026

The decision to use WSL is to mitigate the frequency of hacks. In December 2025, Hoskinson had bragged about the security architecture of Cardano as it concerns addressing poisoning attacks. At the time, the hack caused a user to lose approximately $50 million.

Reacting, Hoskinson noted that such fraud would not have occurred on Cardano due to its use of the UXTO model. He explained that UXTO protects users because every transaction produces new outputs, and there is no need to copy destination addresses from account histories.

This shows that Cardano places emphasis on the security of users on the blockchain, and the network design was deliberately engineered to prevent fraud. Some users, including Crypto Fundi, are convinced this update is proof of a positive synergy among Cardano developers.

Cardano and AI integration focus

Meanwhile, in another development, Charles Hoskinson has revealed a roadmap that seeks to bridge the gap between Cardano's academic rigor and its real-world utility. He hinted that the blockchain will release another integration of AI tools .

Hoskinson maintained that the overall goal is to make it a natural extension of the ecosystem and ensure that users are satisfied with the integration.

Like Cardano, developers in other ecosystems are also fueling advanced security checks in preparation for a possible quantum era.