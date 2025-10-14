AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Bulls Crushed by 935% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Loses 7%

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 8:31
    XRP eyes brutal 935% liquidation imbalance amid four-hour crypto bloodbath on market
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP traders just got hit with a brutal cleanout as, in the last four hours, $8.13 million in positions were liquidated and longs carried almost all of it - $7.34 million wiped against only $785,000 in shorts, according to CoinGlass. The ratio works out to 935%, one of the heaviest imbalances against bulls seen on a top-cap coin in this new week.

    It did not happen in one wick. The XRP price faded from above $2.60 to lows at $2.41 before settling around $2.44. Every push lower forced another batch of longs to exit, and the liquidation counter kept climbing. 

    In the meantime, shorts barely moved, showing that sellers did not need much leverage to keep control.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Across crypto, $241.6 million were liquidated in the same four-hour window. Ethereum accounted for $64 million, Bitcoin $60.9 million, Solana $13.8 million, Binance Coin $8.3 million. 

    But the imbalance highlights how XRP’s positioning was far more aggressive than its counterparts, leaving bulls vulnerable to round two of cascading liquidations.

    XRP price right now

    The key level now is $2.50. It was support, now it is resistance. Bulls need it back or the chart opens up to $2.40 and below. Until that reclaiming happens, leverage remains tilted and upside runs into the same problem that just erased long positions almost ten to one.

    Traders looking for relief will be watching Bitcoin dominance for signs of a pivot, but as it stands, XRP's positioning is still heavy, and the imbalance leaves no margin for error.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
