Certik: New Federal Rules Reshape the Crypto Landscape

CertiK, a leading provider of Web3 security services, has published the CertiK U.S. Digital Asset Policy Report, a detailed review of the regulatory shifts that defined the American digital asset sector in 2025.

The document analyzes how new federal laws and structural market reforms are establishing clearer compliance standards for firms operating across the crypto industry.

The report focuses on a three-part federal framework that has taken shape as a result of several major policy developments. These include the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to withdraw Staff Accounting Bulletin 121.

Combined, these measures introduce more specific rules for stablecoin issuers, clarify how different digital assets are categorized and outline the conditions under which institutional custody can be offered.

According to the findings, banks and trust companies now face far fewer uncertainties when seeking to provide digital asset custody services. Stablecoin issuers are also subject to standardized requirements for reserves and redemption practices.

Firms that operate across multiple states must adapt to a consistent baseline of cybersecurity standards and anti-money laundering obligations.

Beyond federal rules, the report highlights how individual states continue to adopt their own frameworks for digital asset oversight. It also traces the development of blockchain analytics and the improvement of code auditing methods aimed at strengthening smart contract security.

The report concludes that financial institutions are pivoting toward Permissioned Digital Assets, which rely on blockchain-based settlement inside clearly defined regulatory boundaries.

As liquidity becomes increasingly segmented across regions such as the United States and the European Union’s MiCA framework, the ability to understand regulatory gaps and build compliant infrastructure across jurisdictions is expected to become a crucial competitive advantage in the years ahead.