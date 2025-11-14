Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ongoing correction remains the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 9.3%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local support at $0.4998. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.50.

If the daily bar closes below it, the decline may continue to the $0.48 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6884. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $0.4158 level soon.

ADA is trading at $0.5128 at press time.