AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Welcomes New Smart Contract Release Ahead of Intra-Era Hard Fork

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 11:43
    Cardano's intra-era hard fork to protocol version 11 introduces targeted improvements across Plutus performance, ledger consistency and node-level security.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Welcomes New Smart Contract Release Ahead of Intra-Era Hard Fork
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Plutus, the native smart contract language for Cardano, has welcomed a new release as the network prepares for its intra-era hard fork.

    Advertisement

    According to Cardano updates, an X handle dedicated to Cardano releases and updates, a new version of Plutus, 1.58.0.0, has been released.

    This follows efforts by Cardano's core technology teams to expand Plutus built-in functionality scheduled for activation in protocol version 11 alongside stability improvements across networking and mempool handling.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Price Momentum Returns In New Uptrend, Is Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in the Mud? Bitcoin Isn't Giving Up on $70,000 Ripple Secures Major Partnership With Deutsche Bank, XRP Price Breaks Key Support, Binance’s CZ Reveals His Role In UAE’s Bitcoin Mining Milestone — Crypto News Digest

    Cardano's next protocol upgrade is an intra-era hard fork to protocol version 11, introducing targeted improvements across Plutus performance, ledger consistency and node-level security. All these will occur without changing transaction shape or transitioning to a new ledger era.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/10/2026 - 12:06
    Cardano Launches 'Major' Mainnet Upgrade, Triggers 30% Faster Sync
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This week, node v.10.6.2 was released in preparation for the intra-era hard fork. Additionally, foundational work was added to support the upcoming intra-era hard fork (protocol version 11) and the future Dijkstra era (protocol version 12), preparing the node for the next phase of protocol evolution.

    Advertisement

    Cardano hard fork update

    Cardano's intra-era hard fork to protocol 11 has been officially confirmed as van Rossem hard fork, Intersect stated this in a Feb. 19 update.

    Over the past week, the hard fork naming info action ended voting with final tallies putting the DRep support at over 80% of all active DRep stake. This represents overwhelming support, officially confirming the protocol version 11 hard fork as the van Rossem hard fork.

    Cardano node version 10.6.2 was released this week (promoted from the 10.6.2 pre-release containing hard fork functionality, which can be tested on SanchoNet). This release contains improvements that strengthen node stability and networking.

    The 10.6.2 release is not intended to be the mainnet hard fork candidate release; 10.7 will have further improvements, making it the target for the hard fork.

    SanchoNet has been upgraded using the newly-released Cardano node 10.6.2 and is now running protocol version 11. There is also an accompanying DB-Sync pre-release available, which supports hard forking to protocol version 11.

    The Cardano node 10.7.0 release is targeted for within the next two weeks. This node release will be used for fork preview, preprod and then the Cardano mainnet.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 10:28
    XRP Community Convenes at Crypto Event, Ripple CEO Comments
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 7:49
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buys 1 Bitcoin at $67,000, Revealing 2 Reasons for Purchase
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 11:43
    Cardano Welcomes New Smart Contract Release Ahead of Intra-Era Hard Fork
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 10:28
    XRP Community Convenes at Crypto Event, Ripple CEO Comments
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 7:49
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buys 1 Bitcoin at $67,000, Revealing 2 Reasons for Purchase
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all