    Cardano Trading Volume Surges 55% as ADA Makes Top 10 Comeback: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 15:43
    Cardano jumps 55% in volume as crypto market's top 10 gets reshuffled.
    Cardano Trading Volume Surges 55% as ADA Makes Top 10 Comeback: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano has reentered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after a brief exit in the past day.

    As reported, Cardano momentarily dropped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, having held 10th place in recent months. Hyperliquid (HYPE) had entered the top 10 cryptos after a 20% daily surge pushed its market capitalization above Cardano, flipping it to 11th place.

    However, a shift is seen at press time, with Cardano reclaiming its spot as the 10th largest cryptocurrency, with a current market capitalization of $10.48 billion.

    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10
    Cardano (ADA) Trading Volume, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    Amid the push, Cardano trading volumes have increased 55% to $828.69 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Cardano price action

    Cardano, just like most crypto assets on the market, is trading in red, down 2.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.29 and down 19% weekly.

    The sell-off in the last 24 hours has seen $753.4 million in liquidations across the crypto market, coinciding with a decline in equities. The S&P 500 on Tuesday retreated from near records on a tech sell-off, while gold and silver rebounded.

    Title news
    Tue, 02/03/2026 - 15:50
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Crypto losses increased this week as investors have also continued to rotate out of risk-on assets, causing significant declines for major cryptocurrencies, especially on a weekly basis.

    Cardano entered into sideways trading following a five-day drop from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. Cardano is currently trading in a range between $0.275 and $0.305 as prices stagnate on the market.

    Indicators such as the daily RSI are approaching oversold levels, near 30, indicating the possibility of a relief rally if prices rebound.

    Cardano ended January down 11.87% to mark its fifth consecutive month of drop since August 2025.

    The next barrier for the Cardano price lies at $0.34, ahead of $0.364, which coincides with the daily MA 50 in the event of a market rebound ahead of $0.50. Support is expected in the $0.25 to $0.26 range if selling continues.

