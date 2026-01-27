AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Stuns With 9,695.93% Futures Market Surge as OI Rises

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 16:16
    Despite this drop, Cardano's open interest has risen, coupled with a volume surge on a major derivatives exchange.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is seeing mixed trading action on Tuesday as investors await further economic data and look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

    Cardano is trading in red, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours and 3.24% weekly.

    Despite this drop, Cardano's open interest has risen, coupled with a volume surge on a major derivatives exchange. According to CoinGlass data, Cardano's open interest rose 2.31% in the last 24 hours, reaching $660.19 million.

    In this time frame, Cardano futures volume rose on the Bitmex crypto exchange by 9,695% to $136.80 million.

    What's next for ADA price? 

    Cardano reversed its drop from the weekend on Monday, reaching a high of $0.358, but it could not sustain above here.

    The $0.33 support remains a critical short-term level to watch out for. Buyers will have to push ADA above the daily MA 50 at $0.383 to signal strength. ADA might then target $0.50, a key resistance ahead.

    If the ADA price continues to decline, it might target $0.33 next. Cardano might aim for $0.27 in the absence of a relief rally.

    In Cardano news, Leios upgrade is progressing, completing 40% in current milestones. In the past week, 80 updates were published, while the latest simulation results showed a sustained throughput capacity of about 300 TxkB/s.

    Fed rate decision in focus

    This week, the Fed’s rate decision remains in focus, with the policy move expected to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

    Traders are widely expecting the Fed to keep its key rate unchanged at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%, but they will be monitoring the press conference and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell subsequently for clues on future monetary policy.

    Investors are also predicting two quarter percentage point cuts by the end of 2026, after the Fed cut rates three times in 2025.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
