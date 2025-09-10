Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Price Risks $0.80 Retest as Volume Crashes 14%, But There's a Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 9:41
    Cardano price in spotlight as key metrics in red zone amid massive altcoin retreat
    Advertisement
    Cardano Price Risks $0.80 Retest as Volume Crashes 14%, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency asset, is facing a crucial test in its consolidation move. In the last 24 hours, its value has dropped by more than 3.6% against declining volume. These developments raise concerns about ADA’s ability to rally.

    Advertisement

    Cardano price struggles below resistance as volume declines

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano has failed to break out above the $0.8955 resistance level. This has triggered a sell-off on the market, resulting in caution from participants amid a possible retest of the $0.80 support. Many traders have pulled back to monitor how events unfold.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 11:48
    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The pullback has resulted in declining volume. Notably, trading volume has dropped by 14.54% to $1.42 billion within the last 24 hours.

    On-chain data shows that Cardano whales, who were in an accumulation mode in the previous week, also contributed to the current situation. These large holders sold off about 30 million ADA in a profit-taking move that has increased the selling pressure and affected price movement.

    Usually, retail investors look to whales for direction, and the recent sell-off has created a severely impacted investor outlook on ADA.

    As of press time, Cardano is changing hands at $0.8786, representing a 1.14% decline in value within the last 24 hours. The asset fell from a peak of $0.8936, leaving investors disappointed as they anticipated a breach of the psychological $1 resistance.

    Community sentiment remains bullish despite setback

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 14:03
    Cardano Rockets 18,261% in Liquidation Imbalance as Price Eyes $0.90
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Cardano’s quest to reclaim the $1 level might have to wait longer. The current setup of declining price and volume is not contributing to upward momentum. However, the community remains bullish⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, with 88.4% of voters betting on a price rise to over $1. This is despite the asset only hitting that target a few times in 2025 so far.

    If Cardano surges to $1, it will succeed in dethroning Tron from ninth place in terms of market capitalization ranking. Market observers are closely monitoring developments.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:56
    New Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction Signals 100% Surge to $1
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:22
    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BiFinance Completes Series B Financing: RWA Moves to the Core Stage of Global Capital Markets
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 9:41
    Cardano Price Risks $0.80 Retest as Volume Crashes 14%, But There's a Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:56
    New Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction Signals 100% Surge to $1
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:22
    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all