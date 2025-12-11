Advertisement
    Cardano Price Eyes Brutal Plunge: Could Mysterious 150,000,000 ADA Transfer Be Trigger?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 16:03
    Cardano falls after 150,000,000 ADA transfer mystery pops up on a timeline, and the market now questions whether that single move kicked off the drop and threatens a deeper slide for the ADA token.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano's Wednesday session took a hit after a 150,000,000 ADA transfer — about $63.3 million — moved between two unknown wallets, as reported by Whale Alert.

    The market noticed the size, the timing and the fact that it came during a slow trading stretch. As a result, in the next 15 minutes, ADA price slipped from about $0.421 to $0.414 on shorter time frames before settling near $0.417-$0.418.

    The daily chart was already pointing down. ADA has been on a bit of a slide since early October, moving from the $0.95-$1.05 range into a decline that stretched through November. This close near $0.417 keeps the Cardano token inside that same path, where each bounce fades quickly and buyers do not hold ground for long.

    Article image
    ADA/USD by TradingView

    The transfer is now the main topic of conversation. When a holder moves 150 million ADA during a weak stretch, traders naturally assume the wallet may be preparing options — selling, rotating or simply positioning for whatever comes next. We do not have any solid confirmation, but it is rare for major players to move funds of this size without a clear reason.

    Cardano's December history does not offer much relief

    The month looks strong in the numbers because of one exceptional year, while most Decembers were mild or negative. With ADA near multimonth lows, the market is more willing to think this month could be quieter than usual.

    If ADA breaks below $0.41, the chart shows it heading toward $0.38-$0.40, which was the support zone in November. Keeping the current range helps stabilize prices, but if there is more activity on the wallet, traders might see it as an early sign of selling and adjust their positions.

