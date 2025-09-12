Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 19:40
    Coinbase has finally revealed how it picks specific tokens for listing
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has finally lifted the curtain on how specific tokens end up getting listed on the exchange. 

    The exchange has outlined a slew of criteria that range from legal compliance to the size of the token's community.   

    Three reviews 

    Potential listing candidates have to go through three reviews (legal, compliance mitigation, and technical security).  

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
    Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible

    First of all, Coinbase has to find out whether a certain token would be considered a security based on the existing legal framework. The exchange, for instance, suspended XRP trading after the SEC labeled the token as an unregistered security. However, it became available for trading once again after a district judge ruled that its secondary sales do not qualify as investment contracts. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 09:58
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Then, the trading giant has to make sure that there are no risks for consumers. It has to ensure that there is no illicit activity associated with the token. 

    Finally, Coinbase has to review various technical aspects to make sure that a certain token does not have security flaws. This phase involves audit reports and vulnerability testing. 

    The exchange ignores projects that promise future investment returns, have poor decentralization, and lack information about the key details, such as token features, tokenomics, and team members.

    How much time is required? 

    The duration of the listing process depends on several factors, such as the complexity of a token as well as the level of public interest. 

    It takes under 30 days for the Coinbase team to conduct a certain review. 

    Assets with bigger trading volumes, as well as bigger numbers of holders and stronger community sentiment, tend to enjoy a higher listing priority. 

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 17:29
    XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:38
    DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 19:40
    Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 17:29
    XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:38
    DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all