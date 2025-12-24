Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Instead of being in the middle of a sound trend, Shiba Inu is trading at levels that structurally resemble previous cycle lows. For months, the price has been in a protracted downward trend, losing about half of its value from local highs and continuing to decline with minimal upside follow-through. Momentum is low, volatility has decreased, and moving averages are stacked negatively. At first glance, this appears uninspired.

Shiba Inu resembles the past

This area is important because of this. SHIB is currently located close to an area that served as a significant turning point in the past. Prior to an abrupt change in direction in February 2024, the price fluctuated around a similar lower range. A sharp, quick rally of about 400% in a comparatively short amount of time ensued. It wasnt a slow accumulation leading to a slow uptrend. It was a volatility expansion event brought on by a protracted period of seller fatigue, low participation, and indifference.

Many of those traits are shared by the current configuration. Although there has been constant pressure to sell, it is no longer increasing. The fact that volume has drastically decreased on the downside indicates that forced selling is almost over. The small, overlapping, and unsure candles of recent times usually indicate balance rather than fear. Before anything significant occurs, bottoms typically look like this.

Nothing is guaranteed

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that a 400% surge will occur again. Context is crucial. Liquidity is selective, broader market conditions are more circumspect, and speculative capital is not randomly pouring into meme assets. Either a wider market tailwind or an abrupt increase in risk appetite would be necessary for SHIB to make a significant comeback. In the absence of that, upside attempts might continue to be brief and shallow.

The risk-reward profile has changed though. If sentiment shifts even slightly at these levels, the downside is becoming more constrained in comparison to the possible upside. The initial indication that the structure is shifting would be a break above short-term moving averages. Given how thin liquidity becomes once the price exits this compressed range, regaining earlier consolidation zones could then pave the way for a bigger move.

SHIB is not yet bullish, and it is always probabilistic rather than absolute to declare a bottom. However, the asset is at a level where previous explosive moves have been made. Although history does not exactly repeat itself, it does rhyme. The next significant move is much more likely to surprise to the upside than to continue slowly declining, if accumulation is indeed occurring here.