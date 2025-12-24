Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu is not rallying anytime soon, but at least it resembles something we experienced almost two years ago.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Instead of being in the middle of a sound trend, Shiba Inu is trading at levels that structurally resemble previous cycle lows. For months, the price has been in a protracted downward trend, losing about half of its value from local highs and continuing to decline with minimal upside follow-through. Momentum is low, volatility has decreased, and moving averages are stacked negatively. At first glance, this appears uninspired.

    Shiba Inu resembles the past

    This area is important because of this. SHIB is currently located close to an area that served as a significant turning point in the past. Prior to an abrupt change in direction in February 2024, the price fluctuated around a similar lower range. A sharp, quick rally of about 400% in a comparatively short amount of time ensued. It wasnt a slow accumulation leading to a slow uptrend. It was a volatility expansion event brought on by a protracted period of seller fatigue, low participation, and indifference.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Many of those traits are shared by the current configuration. Although there has been constant pressure to sell, it is no longer increasing. The fact that volume has drastically decreased on the downside indicates that forced selling is almost over. The small, overlapping, and unsure candles of recent times usually indicate balance rather than fear. Before anything significant occurs, bottoms typically look like this.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    Not-So-Merry Christmas: Bitcoin to Score Second-Worst Q4 Ever
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

    Nothing is guaranteed

    Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that a 400% surge will occur again. Context is crucial. Liquidity is selective, broader market conditions are more circumspect, and speculative capital is not randomly pouring into meme assets. Either a wider market tailwind or an abrupt increase in risk appetite would be necessary for SHIB to make a significant comeback. In the absence of that, upside attempts might continue to be brief and shallow.

    The risk-reward profile has changed though. If sentiment shifts even slightly at these levels, the downside is becoming more constrained in comparison to the possible upside. The initial indication that the structure is shifting would be a break above short-term moving averages. Given how thin liquidity becomes once the price exits this compressed range, regaining earlier consolidation zones could then pave the way for a bigger move.

    SHIB is not yet bullish, and it is always probabilistic rather than absolute to declare a bottom. However, the asset is at a level where previous explosive moves have been made. Although history does not exactly repeat itself, it does rhyme. The next significant move is much more likely to surprise to the upside than to continue slowly declining, if accumulation is indeed occurring here.

