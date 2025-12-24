XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade

The XRP Ledger has taken its first real step into the post-quantum era. Its AlphaNet rolled out Dilithium-based cryptography, which is designed to protect against future attacks from quantum computers that could one day render current digital signatures ineffective.

Advertisement

According to the statement, developers can now create quantum-resistant accounts and execute transactions secured by the new algorithm.

This upgrade puts XRP ahead of Bitcoin and most other major blockchains. Bitcoin developers acknowledge that shifting to a similar standard will be a marathon, not a sprint. Casa cofounder Jameson Lopp estimates that adapting the entire Bitcoin network could take at least 5 to 10 years, as every node, wallet and stored coin would require a coordinated migration to new cryptographic rules.

😳If you want to feel how a fully quantum proof XRP Ledger, including consensus (!!), feels like check this test-net out.



One of the downsides of these quantum proof encryption - the size of the signatures!



Left - payment on quantum XRPL

Right - payment on current XRPL main net https://t.co/1TC1HB1pQV pic.twitter.com/gjAeLgfXja — Vet (@Vet_X0) December 24, 2025

Quantum computing is still in its early stages, but once it has the power to challenge modern encryption, older wallets — including Satoshi Nakamoto’s 1.1 million BTC, worth nearly $98 billion — could be vulnerable. Lopp and others have suggested freezing vulnerable coins to prevent catastrophic breaches.

Advertisement

XRP denies "Q-Day"

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson warns that even successful post-quantum transitions may come at a cost: slower performance and higher transaction fees. XRP’s test network is now offering a real-world example of how these trade-offs play out.

Advertisement

As it stands, the XRP Ledger could be the first major blockchain to show that quantum-safe infrastructure is operational, not just possible, and to do so long before Bitcoin begins its own migration.

If this test survives heavy usage, expect pressure on other chains to publish timelines, and expect XRP narratives to pivot from speed to security, pulling in developers and institutions quicker globally.