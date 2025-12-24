Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 10:36
    XRP Ledger is already testing quantum-resistant transactions on its network, while Bitcoin developers warn a full upgrade could take years, which may set up a rare tech gap between the two chains.
    Advertisement
    XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger has taken its first real step into the post-quantum era. Its AlphaNet rolled out Dilithium-based cryptography, which is designed to protect against future attacks from quantum computers that could one day render current digital signatures ineffective. 

    Advertisement

    According to the statement, developers can now create quantum-resistant accounts and execute transactions secured by the new algorithm.

    This upgrade puts XRP ahead of Bitcoin and most other major blockchains. Bitcoin developers acknowledge that shifting to a similar standard will be a marathon, not a sprint. Casa cofounder Jameson Lopp estimates that adapting the entire Bitcoin network could take at least 5 to 10 years, as every node, wallet and stored coin would require a coordinated migration to new cryptographic rules.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    Not-So-Merry Christmas: Bitcoin to Score Second-Worst Q4 Ever
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

    Quantum computing is still in its early stages, but once it has the power to challenge modern encryption, older wallets — including Satoshi Nakamoto’s 1.1 million BTC, worth nearly $98 billion — could be vulnerable. Lopp and others have suggested freezing vulnerable coins to prevent catastrophic breaches.

    Advertisement

    XRP denies "Q-Day"

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson warns that even successful post-quantum transitions may come at a cost: slower performance and higher transaction fees. XRP’s test network is now offering a real-world example of how these trade-offs play out.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/23/2025 - 21:07
    $121 Million in XRP Exits Ripple Account: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    As it stands, the XRP Ledger could be the first major blockchain to show that quantum-safe infrastructure is operational, not just possible, and to do so long before Bitcoin begins its own migration.

    If this test survives heavy usage, expect pressure on other chains to publish timelines, and expect XRP narratives to pivot from speed to security, pulling in developers and institutions quicker globally.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 10:36
    XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD