Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Big Bitcoin Boycott? Unusual Omission Spotted in Robert Kiyosaki's Posts

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 10:53
    Over the past week, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki has not spotlighted Bitcoin in his X posts.
    Advertisement
    Big Bitcoin Boycott? Unusual Omission Spotted in Robert Kiyosaki's Posts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 30 days, Bitcoin (BTC) has not retested the psychological $100,000 price level. It appears this lack of momentum has made renowned entrepreneur and author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki distance himself from the asset.

    Advertisement

    Has Kiyosaki Lost Confidence in Bitcoin’s Rebound?

    Notably, Kiyosaki has always advocated for Bitcoin as a great store of value during market crashes on his official X account. However, for some time now, the author has boycotted BTC, favoring other assets like silver and gold.

    Kiyosaki has rather focused on other topics and surprisingly aligned with Warren Buffett in his recent post on X. The author amplified Buffett’s warning about excessive enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and directed his followers to listen to Buffett’s podcasts.

    He referred to the podcasts as ‘fantastic.’ Kiyosaki claims that Buffett’s warning about AI stocks being in a bubble is valid. He suggests that the current price might be driven by hype, not real value. He urged his followers to prepare for financial turbulence and think defensively of their funds.

    Typically, in the past, Kiyosaki would have followed this advice by promoting investment in Bitcoin instead of AI stocks. However, he chose silence, a move that has become a source of concern to his followers who previously heeded his investment suggestions.

    Some consider his silence as deliberate, likely due to the stagnating price of the leading crypto asset in the market. Interestingly, Kiyosaki had offloaded $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin on November 22, 2025, and moved the proceeds into traditional businesses.

    The sale came at a time when the Bitcoin market faced ‘extreme fear’ and was down by over 30% from its October all-time high of $126,000.

    Robert Kiyosaki Fails to Buy BTC Despite Price Drop

    At the time, many were shocked as Robert Kiyosaki had earlier pledged to buy more Bitcoin if prices dropped.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/24/2025 - 08:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Kiyosaki’s lingering boycott of Bitcoin and current alignment with Warren Buffett add to the mixed signals among followers.

    Around mid-November, Kiyosaki disagreed with Buffett over his trashing of Bitcoin

    The author had highlighted reasons Buffett was wrong in his assessment of the cryptocurrency. He maintained that Bitcoin’s fixed supply was a strong reason to categorize it along with physical assets like silver and gold.

    Although Kiyosaki still has Bitcoin in his investment portfolio, his long silence remains a concern for his over 2.8 million followers.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 10:36
    XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 10:53
    Big Bitcoin Boycott? Unusual Omission Spotted in Robert Kiyosaki's Posts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 10:36
    XRP Jumps Ahead of Bitcoin on Quantum Resistance With Major Testnet Upgrade
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD