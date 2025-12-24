Big Bitcoin Boycott? Unusual Omission Spotted in Robert Kiyosaki's Posts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the last 30 days, Bitcoin (BTC) has not retested the psychological $100,000 price level. It appears this lack of momentum has made renowned entrepreneur and author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki distance himself from the asset.

Has Kiyosaki Lost Confidence in Bitcoin’s Rebound?

Notably, Kiyosaki has always advocated for Bitcoin as a great store of value during market crashes on his official X account. However, for some time now, the author has boycotted BTC, favoring other assets like silver and gold.

Kiyosaki has rather focused on other topics and surprisingly aligned with Warren Buffett in his recent post on X. The author amplified Buffett’s warning about excessive enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and directed his followers to listen to Buffett’s podcasts.

He referred to the podcasts as ‘fantastic.’ Kiyosaki claims that Buffett’s warning about AI stocks being in a bubble is valid. He suggests that the current price might be driven by hype, not real value. He urged his followers to prepare for financial turbulence and think defensively of their funds.

WARREN BUFFET’s podcast are fantastic. I listen to his wisdom daily.



WARREN’S WARNiNG: AI Bubble ( Artificisl Intelligence) stock market bubble and global debt pose the biggest threat to our lives and investments….he has ever witnessed.



(Bigger than dotcom bust)



I will pay… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 24, 2025

Typically, in the past, Kiyosaki would have followed this advice by promoting investment in Bitcoin instead of AI stocks. However, he chose silence, a move that has become a source of concern to his followers who previously heeded his investment suggestions.

Some consider his silence as deliberate, likely due to the stagnating price of the leading crypto asset in the market. Interestingly, Kiyosaki had offloaded $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin on November 22, 2025, and moved the proceeds into traditional businesses.

The sale came at a time when the Bitcoin market faced ‘extreme fear’ and was down by over 30% from its October all-time high of $126,000.

Robert Kiyosaki Fails to Buy BTC Despite Price Drop

At the time, many were shocked as Robert Kiyosaki had earlier pledged to buy more Bitcoin if prices dropped .

Kiyosaki’s lingering boycott of Bitcoin and current alignment with Warren Buffett add to the mixed signals among followers.

Around mid-November, Kiyosaki disagreed with Buffett over his trashing of Bitcoin .

The author had highlighted reasons Buffett was wrong in his assessment of the cryptocurrency. He maintained that Bitcoin’s fixed supply was a strong reason to categorize it along with physical assets like silver and gold.

Although Kiyosaki still has Bitcoin in his investment portfolio, his long silence remains a concern for his over 2.8 million followers.