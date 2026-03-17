AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    423% Spot Flow Decline Hits Dogecoin (DOGE), Is Demand Quietly Returning?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 15:44
    Dogecoin rose for five days at a stretch before slightly retreating.
    Advertisement
    423% Spot Flow Decline Hits Dogecoin (DOGE), Is Demand Quietly Returning?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Dogecoin reversed a five-day rise, but on-chain data suggests that there might still be demand in the market.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass, 24-hour data for spot flows, Dogecoin reported $167.49 million in inflows and $175.15 million in outflows, accounting for a negative net inflow of $7.66 million, with the net change yielding a 423% drop.

    Spot flows measure the capital flow of the cryptocurrency spot market. A drop in spot outflows might imply withdrawals from cryptocurrency exchanges as holders move their coins from centralized exchange wallets to private, self-custody or external wallets. This tightening of supply might be considered positive as buyers purchase the recent price drop.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/13/2026 - 14:59
    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, DOGE was down 2.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.0986. During the week, a burst of buying lifted prices, with Dogecoin rising for five days at a stretch from March 12 to March 16. The rise saw Dogecoin surpass the daily MA 50 at $0.098, which has limited its price since January.

    Dogecoin price 

    Dogecoin rose to $0.103 on Monday, where it encountered resistance. If this is decisively broken, Dogecoin may rally to $0.12, where another resistance might be faced. A break and close above $0.12 might signal that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat, with the next target being $0.16.

    Another scenario for the Dogecoin price is possible sideways trading between $0.09 and $0.12. T. Rowe Price has filed to hold a broad set of digital assets in its new exchange-traded fund (ETF), including Dogecoin.

    Advertisement

    In a recent development, the asset manager, which has $1.8 trillion in assets under management, filed an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), offering new details about its planned Price Active Crypto ETF.

    The Fed meeting that begins today and concludes Wednesday remains the focus for traders. CME FedWatch still prices a 95% probability of Fed rates being held at 3.5% to 3.75%, so the decision itself is a non-event.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:39
    'It's a Rug-Pull': Adam Back Issues Warning to Bitcoin Users Over BIP-110
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:35
    Shiba Inu Crypto Exchange Netflow Jumps 208% as SHIB Volatility Returns
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:44
    423% Spot Flow Decline Hits Dogecoin (DOGE), Is Demand Quietly Returning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:39
    'It's a Rug-Pull': Adam Back Issues Warning to Bitcoin Users Over BIP-110
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:35
    Shiba Inu Crypto Exchange Netflow Jumps 208% as SHIB Volatility Returns
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all