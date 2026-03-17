Mastercard to Lead Stablecoin Race With $1.8 Billion Acquisition of Infrastructure Firm BVNK

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Mastercard has officially confirmed the acquisition of crypto infrastructure startup BVNK. The $1.8 billion deal will be officially closed at the end of 2026 after all regulatory approvals are completed.

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BVNK is an enterprise-grade startup founded in 2021 and turned into a major player in the field of fiat and digital assets, with coverage in more than 130 countries and processing transactions worth $30 billion per year.

The acquisition took place four months after negotiations between BVNK and Coinbase collapsed, when the discussed valuation was around $2 billion. Before the takeover by Mastercard, the startup had also raised another $90 million in investments from Tiger Global, Coinbase and even Mastercard’s direct competitor, Visa.

Today, we announced our intent to acquire @BVNKFinance, expanding our end-to-end support of digital currencies with BVNK’s leading stablecoin-based payment Infrastructure. Together, we’re strengthening how fintechs, platforms and financial institutions connect traditional fiat… pic.twitter.com/2Bc4kBokT6 — Mastercard (@Mastercard) March 17, 2026

The integration of BVNK will allow Mastercard to solve several strategic tasks at once:

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First is the ability to conduct settlements in stablecoins without being tied to banking hours.

Next is support for payments in digital assets available directly within the Mastercard payment gateway.

And, finally, access to Mastercard’s fiat rails in 200+ countries, combining cards, accounts and crypto wallets into a single system.

Interestingly, the deal logically complements Mastercard’s blockchain initiative for cross-border transfers launched on March 11. At that time, Binance, PayPal and Ripple had already joined the project.

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Mastercard’s plan is simple. Combine the liquidity of crypto exchanges with PayPal’s massive user base and Ripple’s technology and make international transfers with almost instant execution and fees below 1%. Now, with BVNK on board, Mastercard also gains direct access to crypto-native settlement infrastructure, deeper enterprise integrations, expanded stablecoin routing capabilities and stronger positioning in the global payments race.