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    Mastercard to Lead Stablecoin Race With $1.8 Billion Acquisition of Infrastructure Firm BVNK

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 15:50
    Is Mastercard taking over the stablecoin market? With the $1.8 billion BVNK buyout, the payments giant targets cross-border dominance alongside Ripple, PayPal and Binance.
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    Mastercard to Lead Stablecoin Race With $1.8 Billion Acquisition of Infrastructure Firm BVNK
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Mastercard has officially confirmed the acquisition of crypto infrastructure startup BVNK. The $1.8 billion deal will be officially closed at the end of 2026 after all regulatory approvals are completed.

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    BVNK is an enterprise-grade startup founded in 2021 and turned into a major player in the field of fiat and digital assets, with coverage in more than 130 countries and processing transactions worth $30 billion per year. 

    The acquisition took place four months after negotiations between BVNK and Coinbase collapsed, when the discussed valuation was around $2 billion. Before the takeover by Mastercard, the startup had also raised another $90 million in investments from Tiger Global, Coinbase and even Mastercard’s direct competitor, Visa.

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    The integration of BVNK will allow Mastercard to solve several strategic tasks at once: 

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    • First is the ability to conduct settlements in stablecoins without being tied to banking hours. 
    • Next is support for payments in digital assets available directly within the Mastercard payment gateway. 
    • And, finally, access to Mastercard’s fiat rails in 200+ countries, combining cards, accounts and crypto wallets into a single system.

    Interestingly, the deal logically complements Mastercard’s blockchain initiative for cross-border transfers launched on March 11. At that time, Binance, PayPal and Ripple had already joined the project.

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    Mastercard’s plan is simple. Combine the liquidity of crypto exchanges with PayPal’s massive user base and Ripple’s technology and make international transfers with almost instant execution and fees below 1%. Now, with BVNK on board, Mastercard also gains direct access to crypto-native settlement infrastructure, deeper enterprise integrations, expanded stablecoin routing capabilities and stronger positioning in the global payments race.

    #Mastercard
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