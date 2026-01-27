AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 13:34
    Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to test the $0.30 area soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is neutral today as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling, according to CoinStats.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.3551. If the daily bar closes below the support, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.3450 range soon.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a sharp move. 

    The falling volume also confirms such a statement. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.34-$0.36 is the most likely scenario for the rest of the month.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Traders should focus on the nearest zone of $0.30. If the weekly bar closes below it, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support at $0.2756 soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3495 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
