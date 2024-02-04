Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 4

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will sideways trading of Cardano (ADA) last?
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 13:22
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are becoming more active on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.81% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.80%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA might have set a local support level at $0.5015. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA has not decided which way to move yet as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative.

Related
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for February 3

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.53 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the weekly chart. While the price is above the $0.4643 level, there is a chance of a local rise. However, if buyers want to be back in the game in the midterm, one should expect a breakout of the $0.55 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.5076 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $1.6 Billion Crypto Sale Sought by Genesis Capital
2024/02/04 13:20
$1.6 Billion Crypto Sale Sought by Genesis Capital
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Delivers Hidden Bullish Signal
2024/02/04 13:20
XRP Delivers Hidden Bullish Signal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 254% in New Accounts Activity
2024/02/04 13:20
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 254% in New Accounts Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 4
$1.6 Billion Crypto Sale Sought by Genesis Capital
XRP Delivers Hidden Bullish Signal
Show all