DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for February 3

Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE or BONK follow slight rise of SHIB?
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 14:40
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a bearish mood on the cryptocurrency market. However, there are some exceptions.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.65% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

In this case, consolidation in the range of $0.078-$0.08 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07912 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has increased by 0.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Even though the price of SHIB has risen, buyers have not accumulated enough strength for continued growth. Bulls may start thinking about a midterm bull run only if they restore the rate above the $0.00000950 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000910 at press time.

BONK/USD

The price of BONK has declined by 1% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BONK is bearish as the price is once again approaching the vital zone of $0.000010. If a breakout happens, there is a high chance of a test of the support level at $0.000009246 soon.

BONK is trading at $0.00001043 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

