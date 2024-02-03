Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for February 3

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect local rise of XRP next week?
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for February 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market has not decided which way to move yet as the prices of some coins are falling while others are growing, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot of value today, rising by 4%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has set a local resistance level at $0.5247. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a breakout to the $0.53 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If it happens near the current prices, the upward move may continue to the $0.54 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the previous bar low at $0.4959. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 2

If it closes above the $0.51-$0.52 zone, traders may expect sideways trading between $0.52 and $0.54 until mid-February.

XRP is trading at $0.5225 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run
2024/02/03 18:02
Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
2024/02/03 18:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wallets Show Intriguing but Contrasting Trends
2024/02/03 18:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wallets Show Intriguing but Contrasting Trends
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Analysis for February 3
Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
Show all