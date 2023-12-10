Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 10

Denys Serhiichuk
Does Cardano (ADA) have energy for further rise?
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost a lot of value today, going down by 5.18%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is stuck in the middle of a narrow channel. However, if the price fixes above the $0.60 zone by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.61-$0.62 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, ADA might need time to gather strength for a further sharp move after a continued rise. Thus, the volume has declined, which confirms possible sideways trading.

All in all, consolidation in the zone of $0.55-$0.60 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA remains bullish after a breakout of the $0.4633 level. However, buyers need more time for a further upward move. If the rate does not fix above $0.60, a local correction to the $0.50 zone may happen by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.5919 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

