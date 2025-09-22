Cardano: 1,600 Ideas Head to Vote as Funding Round Takes Off

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Cardano-focused X community account Cardanians, 1,600 ideas head to a vote as a new phase of Cardano's funding mechanism, Project Catalyst, takes off.

Advertisement

According to Cardanians, over 1,600 ideas across four categories were submitted for the review phase in the ongoing Project Catalyst round, with a total of 20,000,000 ADA to be distributed in funding.

REMINDER: Voting on proposals in Project Catalyst Fund 14 is scheduled to begin today. 🗳️



Over 1,600 ideas were submitted for the review phase across 4 categories.



Project Catalyst is one of the largest decentralized funding mechanisms in the world. pic.twitter.com/dqfXTpitKx — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) September 22, 2025

According to the official Project Catalyst page, community voting for Project Catalyst fund14 is now live, marking the third phase after proposal submission, which began in late July, and community review, which spanned from late August to mid-September.

Advertisement

If community voting concludes successfully, the next phases will be the announcement of voting results — anticipated for the week of Oct. 6 — and project onboarding, anticipated for October to November, with the specific timeline yet unknown.

Categories listed

Recipients will be selected across four categories, which include "Cardano Open: Developers," which funds open source tools and environments to enhance the Cardano developer experience, with a total of 3.1 million ADA allocated for distribution.

The second category is "Cardano Open: Ecosystem," which funds nontechnical initiatives like marketing, education and community building to grow Cardano’s ecosystem and onboard new users globally, with a total of 3,000,000 ADA to be distributed.

The third category is "Cardano Use Cases: Concepts," which funds novel, early-stage Cardano-based concepts, developing proof of concept prototypes through deploying minimum viable products (MVP) to validate innovative products, services or business models driving Cardano adoption, with a total of 4,000,000 ADA to be distributed.

The fourth category is "Cardano Use Cases: Partners & Products," which empowers exceptional applications and enterprise collaborations to enhance products and services with capabilities that drive high-volume transactions and accelerate mainstream adoption, with total funds available being 8.5 million ADA.

Community voting is expected to conclude on Oct. 6, 2025.