    Cardano: 1,600 Ideas Head to Vote as Funding Round Takes Off

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 16:31
    Over 1,600 ideas across four categories submitted for review
    Cardano: 1,600 Ideas Head to Vote as Funding Round Takes Off
    According to Cardano-focused X community account Cardanians, 1,600 ideas head to a vote as a new phase of Cardano's funding mechanism, Project Catalyst, takes off.

    According to Cardanians, over 1,600 ideas across four categories were submitted for the review phase in the ongoing Project Catalyst round, with a total of 20,000,000 ADA to be distributed in funding.

    According to the official Project Catalyst page, community voting for Project Catalyst fund14 is now live, marking the third phase after proposal submission, which began in late July, and community review, which spanned from late August to mid-September.

    If community voting concludes successfully, the next phases will be the announcement of voting results — anticipated for the week of Oct. 6 — and project onboarding, anticipated for October to November, with the specific timeline yet unknown.

    Categories listed

    Recipients will be selected across four categories, which include "Cardano Open: Developers," which funds open source tools and environments to enhance the Cardano developer experience, with a total of 3.1 million ADA allocated for distribution.

    The second category is "Cardano Open: Ecosystem," which funds nontechnical initiatives like marketing, education and community building to grow Cardano’s ecosystem and onboard new users globally, with a total of 3,000,000 ADA to be distributed.

    The third category is "Cardano Use Cases: Concepts," which funds novel, early-stage Cardano-based concepts, developing proof of concept prototypes through deploying minimum viable products (MVP) to validate innovative products, services or business models driving Cardano adoption, with a total of 4,000,000 ADA to be distributed.

    The fourth category is "Cardano Use Cases: Partners & Products," which empowers exceptional applications and enterprise collaborations to enhance products and services with capabilities that drive high-volume transactions and accelerate mainstream adoption, with total funds available being 8.5 million ADA.

    Community voting is expected to conclude on Oct. 6, 2025.

    #Cardano
