Bybit's WSOT 2025 Hits Global World Record in Online Trader Count

Bybit, the world's second biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user count, has made it into the Guinness World Records book. The highest number of online trading participants in 24 hours was confirmed by third-party auditors during the World Series of Trading 2025 event.

Bybit's WSOT 2025 officially awarded Guinness World Record: Details

Bybit claims a brand new Guinness World Record title for the "Most Participants in an Online Trading Competition within 24 Hours." The recognition makes Bybit the first and only in the industry with the accolade, attesting to WSOT 2025’s mission to rewrite and reshape crypto history.

Having amassed a record-breaking 71,765 participants within 24 hours from Aug. 27 at 12:00 p.m. UTC, the WSOT community has made history.

Measured by the total number of unique active online participants during the 24-hour time frame, verified by reputable third party auditor HACKEN, the record was witnessed by independent parties and officially awarded by Guinness World Records.

$6.2 million in USDT prize pool unlocked

Claudia Wang, Head of Marketing at Bybit, is excited by the accomplishment, massive for both community development and the visibility of the exchange's strategy:

Nothing demonstrates team spirit like a world record achieved by the WSOT collective. We believe crypto is a global movement and our passionate communities are the building blocks, and Bybit is beyond proud to spearhead efforts to bring the recognition our WSOT family deserves. WSOT 2025 will be remembered for the remarkable milestones for our industry. We thank every trader, learner, livestream viewer, and contributor who helped create this record-breaking event—the largest, most inclusive, and first Guinness World Records-certified trading competition of its kind.

As of Sept. 8, 2025, with a week left in the Main Competition, WSOT had set new records across key metrics. WSOT 2025 is defined by the confluence of accessibility, massive rewards and generous rewards tracks, creating optimal conditions for unprecedented participation levels.

Total trading volume hit a record high of $172.8 million in WSOT's history. A total of 1,474 squads showed up in the Main Competition, up by 288% year-on-year. More than 6.14 million USDT were unlocked in the prize pool as the competition approaches its final week.

Honoring the largest online crypto trading competition in the category, the first 30,000 eligible participants meeting the record criteria will share an additional secret prize pool beyond the main $10 million WSOT prize pool.