Bybit Web3 Back, Relaunches With $200,000 Promo

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the launch of updated Bybit Web3, its on-chain trading platform for early-stage tokens. To celebrate the reintroduction of Bybit Web3, a $200,000 promo campaign has been announced.

Bybit Web3 platform relaunches: What you should know

According to an official statement, Bybit Web3, a native on-chain trading module of tier-1 exchange Bybit, is back with updated tooling and new assets supported. The platform paused operations in May 2025.

The new edition reimagines the on-chain experience with innovative offerings and a seamless user journey.

The strategic upgrade adopts a fresh approach to on-chain trading, integrating core DeFi functionalities and benefits into Bybit’s trading platform, removing the hassle of setting up and managing multiple Web3 wallets and gas tokens.

Achieving on-chain trading without complex setup and management of on-chain wallets and gas tokens, Bybit Web3 offers all major DeFi opportunities in a single user-friendly interface. No external wallets, no gas tokens required — with only their Bybit UTA (Unified Trading Account) using USDT, USDC, SOL or bbSOL, users can explore on-chain trading and DeFi activities on Bybit Web3.

With Bybit Web3 live again, traders can seamlessly switch between the centralized exchange and Web3, directly trading the most sought-after on-chain assets, including TUNA, PUMP, FRAG, JLP, RAY, MOODENG, LetsBONK, TSLAx, MSTRx, SPYx, CRCLx and NVDAx on the Solana network.

$200,000 limited prize pool for first traders of new Bybit Web3

In order to celebrate the massive milestone for its on-chain trading strategy, Bybit initiated the time-limited $200,000 promo event.

From now until Sept. 7, 2025, eligible Bybit Web3 users can unlock a new prize pool of 200,000 USDT in two events.

The Task-Based Rewards campaign encourages participants to earn Lucky Draw Tickets to unlock a 120,000 USDT prize pool. The applicants will need to perform simple tasks, including making the first Web3 trade in any amount.

Performance-Based Competition welcomes more confident Web3 traders. Participants can compete for top spots on the leaderboards by volume, for a chance to win up to 80,000 USDT. In both activities, rewards are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Bybit Web3 fuses the potential of Web3 and the convenience of the centralized experience, offering users flexibility and support in an innovative model. With more features, such as on-chain and off-chain arbitrage opportunities on the roadmap, getting ahead on-chain has never been easier.