    Bybit Crypto Card Scores Prestigious Mastercard Award

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 13:59
    Bybit, the second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, secures a massive award from global giant Mastercard.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has shared the details of its latest Bybit Card accomplishment. Bybit Card, supporting dozens of cryptocurrencies and up to 8% APR on deposits, is now recognized by Mastercard.

    Bybit Card named 2025 Best Performing Crypto Card by Mastercard

    Bybit, a top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, announces that the Bybit Card was recognized by Mastercard heavyweight as the Best Performing Crypto Card at EDGE 2025.

    Since its launch in 2024, the Bybit Card has accumulated over two million cardholders worldwide. Distinguishing itself by seamlessly integrating cryptocurrencies with traditional payment rails, the Bybit Card supports digital asset holders’ everyday needs and prioritizes a rewarding experience for its community.

    Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit Card and Pay, comments on the award and its meaning for Bybit Card's progress:

    We are honored to receive this award from Mastercard, a global leader in financial innovation and a trusted partner in payment technology. The recognition validates Bybit’s vision to make crypto freedom a reality and digital assets more accessible for everyday users. The Bybit Card demonstrates the potential of digital assets in a connected world. EDGE 2025 brought together the companies actively building this infrastructure, and we're focused on ensuring crypto users have the same seamless payment experience as traditional cardholders.

    Through generous rewards tracks, exclusive partnerships across utility to culture and innovative solutions, the Bybit Card enables users to convert and spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide in the Mastercard network. 

    Mastercard hosted the fourth edition of EDGE, its flagship forum shaping the future of payments across EEMEA. The event convened senior global executives from diverse industries to examine emerging opportunities across payments, digital infrastructure and consumer trends.

    Under the theme "Commerce: De-Coded," EDGE 2025 explored how innovations like agentic AI, embedded finance, tokenization and stablecoins transformed global commerce and accelerated fintech evolution. 

    Paving way to crypto in AI agents economy

    Mastercard's own innovation demonstrates this accelerating shift. Nearly half of all online Mastercard transactions in Europe are now tokenized, on track to its goal of 100% by 2030. 

    In the AI commerce space, industry reports suggest that AI assistants may handle 20% of eCommerce activities in 2025, underscoring the critical importance of secure, intelligent payment infrastructure like that recognized in the Bybit Card.

    The card is designed for seamless fiat-to-crypto spending and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world, with the physical card available to Mastercard holders. Bybit Card works with no annual fees and up to 8% APR on balances.

    Cardholders also receive 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, selected AI tools, airport lounge access and other benefits refreshed seasonally.

    #Bybit
