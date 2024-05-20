BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started mostly bearish for the crypto market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is coming back to the resistance level of $67,400. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes near it or above, growth may continue to the $70,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,060 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking less bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). If the daily candle closes far from the $3,171 level, one can expect ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $3,000-$3,100 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,093 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from today's list, falling by 1%.

Image by TradingView

Today's technical move of XRP has not affected its position on the daily chart. None of the sides has seized the initiative yet, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.5050-$0.5150 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5125 at press time.