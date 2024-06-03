BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started bullish for most coins from the top 10 list, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.37% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on its way to testing the interim resistance level of $70,715.

If the bar closes near it or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $72,000-$73,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $69,612 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.13%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of the main altcoin is testing the resistance of $3,849. If it breaks out, the upward move may lead to the test of the $3,900-$4,000 zone within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,838 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the coin growing the least today, rising by 0.74%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of XRP has not accumulated enough energy for a midterm rise. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.5150-$0.53 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5214 at press time.