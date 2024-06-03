Advertisement
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upward move of top coins continue until end of week?
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 15:33
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week has started bullish for most coins from the top 10 list, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.37% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on its way to testing the interim resistance level of $70,715. 

    If the bar closes near it or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $72,000-$73,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $69,612 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.13%.

    The rate of the main altcoin is testing the resistance of $3,849. If it breaks out, the upward move may lead to the test of the $3,900-$4,000 zone within the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,838 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the coin growing the least today, rising by 0.74%.

    Despite today's growth, the price of XRP has not accumulated enough energy for a midterm rise. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.5150-$0.53 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.5214 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

