    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 15:18
    Can the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP return to growing in the midterm soon?
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins continue rising today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.21% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the support of $106,137. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices and with a short wick, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $112,000 zone by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $109,685 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), growing by 0.63% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish, as the rate of the main altcoin is not far from the support of $3,694. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and a breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3,600 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,846 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP is unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $2.1901 and the resistance of $2.6460. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.4072 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
