BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2

Can rise of top coins continue until end of week?

Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.22%.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost touched the resistance level of $28,757. Currently, traders should pay attention to that mark as it plays a huge role in terms of a possible midterm rise. If the bar closes near that rate, one can expect a quicker test of the $30,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,277 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer, going up by 1.82%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has once again failed to fix above the $1,744 level. If today's bar closes in the red zone, there is a possibility of seeing a local correction.

All in all, the decline may lead to the test of the $1,675 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,713 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least gainer today, rising by 0.77%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP does not have enough effort for a sharp move yet. However, if the rate remains above the $0.50 zone, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance level of $0.5578. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.

XRP is trading at $0.5230 at press time.