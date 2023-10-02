DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 2

The new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.50% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is slowly approaching the resistance of $0.06497. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it happens with no long wick and near the $0.064 mark, the energy might be enough for a channel breakout, followed by continued growth to the next level of $0.06843.
DOGE is trading at $0.06365 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 1.20%.
Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB remains far from the resistance of $0.00000780, which means that it is too early to think about a midterm rise. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.00000740-$0.00000770 remains the more likely scenario for the current week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000751 at press time.