DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 2

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.50% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is slowly approaching the resistance of $0.06497. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it happens with no long wick and near the $0.064 mark, the energy might be enough for a channel breakout, followed by continued growth to the next level of $0.06843.

DOGE is trading at $0.06365 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 1.20%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB remains far from the resistance of $0.00000780, which means that it is too early to think about a midterm rise. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.00000740-$0.00000770 remains the more likely scenario for the current week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000751 at press time.