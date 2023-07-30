Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 30

Sun, 07/30/2023 - 14:32
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Cardano (ADA) ready for price blast?
Bulls are losing the initiative on the last day of the week as some coins are back in the red zone.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth, the rate of ADA is testing the local support level at $0.3128. If the daily closure happens below it, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.31 zone tomorrow.

The situation is bearish on the daily time frame as the ADA rate has failed to fix above the $0.3150 mark. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $0.31 area.

If buyers can hold that level, the drop may continue to $0.30500 soon.

A different picture is on the weekly chart as the rate has once again bounced off the support at $0.2996. However, the rate of ADA has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move. All in all, sideways trading between $0.31 and $0.3150 is the more likely scenario until mid-August.

ADA is trading at $0.3125 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

