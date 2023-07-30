Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 30

Bulls are losing the initiative on the last day of the week as some coins are back in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Despite the growth, the rate of ADA is testing the local support level at $0.3128. If the daily closure happens below it, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.31 zone tomorrow.
Image by TradingView
The situation is bearish on the daily time frame as the ADA rate has failed to fix above the $0.3150 mark. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $0.31 area.
If buyers can hold that level, the drop may continue to $0.30500 soon.
Image by TradingView
A different picture is on the weekly chart as the rate has once again bounced off the support at $0.2996. However, the rate of ADA has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move. All in all, sideways trading between $0.31 and $0.3150 is the more likely scenario until mid-August.
ADA is trading at $0.3125 at press time.