BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 6

The market is again under bears' influence, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.29% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the wide range between the support at $15,632 and the resistance at $18,157. From the technical point of view, the rate of the main crypto has failed to fix above the vital zone of $17,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, bears may become more powerful, which can lead to a test of $16,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $16,750 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.11%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate remains in the bullish zone. While the price is above the support at $1,230.20, there is a chance to see a rise. In this case, the upward move may continue to the $1,300 area.
Ethereum is trading at $1,250 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has lost the most value on the list today, declining by 1.22% over the past 24 hours.
On the daily chart, XRP has fixed below the $0.34 level, which means that the bearish trend remains relevant. Even though the decline has lasted long, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, the more likely scenario is a drop to the support at $0.3148.
XRP is trading at $0.3359 at press time.