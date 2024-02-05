BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has approached the vital level of $43,589. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $44,000-$44,500 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,403 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than BTC, going up by 1.07%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is also looking more bullish than bearish. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens above $2,328, one can expect a further rise to $2,400.

Ethereum is trading at $2,330 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception to the rule, falling by 0.82% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has once again bounced off the support level of $0.4959. If bulls can hold the rate above the vital zone of $0.50, there is a possibility to see a local rise to the $0.52-$0.53 range shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5081 at press time.